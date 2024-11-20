PM Modi Embarks on Historic Visit to Guyana, Strengthening Ties with CARICOM and Beyond

PM Modi has set off on the final leg of his three-nation tour, traveling from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to Guyana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set off on the final leg of his three-nation tour, traveling from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to Guyana. This landmark visit is the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in 56 years and underscores India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral and regional partnerships.

In the presence of leaders from every CARICOM nation, PM Modi will co-chair the second India-CARICOM Summit with Prime Minister Grenada, who is now the organization’s chairman.

High-Level Engagements on the Agenda

During his stay in Guyana, PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali. These discussions are expected to cover a broad spectrum of topics, including trade, investment, and development cooperation. Additionally, the Prime Minister will address the National Assembly of Guyana, a move symbolising the deepening political and cultural ties between the two nations.

A Rich History of India-Guyana Relations

India and Guyana share a longstanding relationship, marked by cultural and developmental collaborations. The formal structure of this relationship includes a bilateral joint commission at the ministerial level, with its fourth session held in Georgetown in May 2008. Regular foreign office consultations have further bolstered ties, with the third round taking place in Georgetown in July 2011.

Cultural exchanges and business partnerships have also played a key role in fostering connections. A joint business council established between the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) facilitates collaboration in trade and industry.

Development Cooperation as a Cornerstone

Developmental support has been a cornerstone of India-Guyana relations. Through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program, India offers 50 scholarships annually to Guyanese professionals across various fields. Experts are also deputed to Guyana upon request to provide technical assistance in specific areas.

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) supplements these efforts by offering scholarships for undergraduate, postgraduate, and medical courses. More than 600 Guyanese students have benefited from these training and educational opportunities, further strengthening the human connection between the two nations.

India has also extended credit facilities to Guyana in mutually agreed areas such as agriculture and information technology. Indian companies have expressed growing interest in sectors like biofuels, energy, minerals, and pharmaceuticals, reflecting the potential for increased economic collaboration.

Expanding Trade and Investment

Although bilateral trade between India and Guyana remains modest, the trajectory is promising. Both nations have identified agriculture, technology, and energy as priority areas for investment. PM Modi’s visit is expected to accelerate trade discussions and attract more Indian companies to invest in Guyana’s key sectors.

Strengthening Global Partnerships

PM Modi’s departure from Brazil follows a highly productive stint at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. There he underscored India’s leadership role in addressing global challenges such as hunger and poverty. Additionally, the Prime Minister participated in the second India-Australia bilateral meeting, further strengthening India’s international partnerships.