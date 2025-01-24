Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 24, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

PM Modi Extends Greetings On Uttar Pradesh’s 76th Foundation Day

PM Modi highlighted the state's rich cultural heritage and its contributions to India's development, expressing confidence in the Yogi-led government's efforts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
PM Modi Extends Greetings On Uttar Pradesh’s 76th Foundation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended warm greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of the state’s 76th Foundation Day. Highlighting the state’s rich cultural and historical significance, the Prime Minister referred to Uttar Pradesh as a “holy land” that has consistently contributed to India’s development and heritage.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“On the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh, I extend my warm wishes to all my brothers and sisters of the state. This holy land, which has witnessed countless mythological and historical periods in Indian culture, has been engaged in creating new chapters of development for the last eight years,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Expressing confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi remarked that Uttar Pradesh is playing a vital role in building a developed India. “I have full faith that with the government dedicated to public welfare and the amazing talent and tireless hard work of the people here, our beloved state will make its invaluable contribution in the creation of a developed India,” he added.

UP- A Land Of Spirituality

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his wishes to the people of the state, describing Uttar Pradesh as a land of immense cultural and spiritual significance. “Hearty congratulations to the people of the state on the 76th Foundation Day of Uttar Pradesh, the holy birthplace of ‘Raghukul Nandan’ Lord Shri Ram and Yogeshwar Shri Krishna, blessed by the blessings of Baba Shri Vishwanath, the glorious land of creation, culture, values, and bravery!” CM Yogi said on X.

Chief Minister also emphasized the state’s progress under PM Modi’s leadership, stating, “Under the guidance of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the ‘growth engine’ of New India, New Uttar Pradesh is setting new benchmarks of development, security, and good governance every day.”

Notably, Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day celebrations were initiated in 2017 upon the suggestion of then-Governor Ram Naik. The first celebration took place in 2018, marking the official recognition of January 24 as Uttar Pradesh Day. This day commemorates the renaming of the United Provinces to Uttar Pradesh on January 24, 1950, as the state became an integral part of independent India.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Bhandara’s Ordnance Factory Blast Leaves 8 Dead, 7 Injured

Filed under

PM Modi Uttar Pradesh

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Maha Kumbh 2025 : Harassed, Viral ‘Amber-Eyed’ Girl Monalisa Returns To Indore

Maha Kumbh 2025 : Harassed, Viral ‘Amber-Eyed’ Girl Monalisa Returns To Indore

ICC Releases ODI 2025 List: No Indian Players, Pakistan And Sri Lanka Dominates

ICC Releases ODI 2025 List: No Indian Players, Pakistan And Sri Lanka Dominates

Storm Éowyn Batters UK And Ireland: Flights Cancelled, Schools Closed And Millions Urged To Stay Home

Storm Éowyn Batters UK And Ireland: Flights Cancelled, Schools Closed And Millions Urged To Stay...

2018 Elgar Case: Researcher Wilson, Activist Dhawale Walk Out Of Prison On Getting Bail

2018 Elgar Case: Researcher Wilson, Activist Dhawale Walk Out Of Prison On Getting Bail

Maha Kumbh 2025: Spectacular 3-Day Drone Show to Illuminate Maha Kumbh Mela

Maha Kumbh 2025: Spectacular 3-Day Drone Show to Illuminate Maha Kumbh Mela

Entertainment

Was Angelina Jolie’s Maria Snubbed At Oscars Because Hollywood Is Team Brad? Actress Devastated After Putting In Lot Of Efforts

Was Angelina Jolie’s Maria Snubbed At Oscars Because Hollywood Is Team Brad? Actress Devastated After

Did Fighter Director Siddharth Anand Take A Dig At Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force? ‘Have Faith In Your Own Self!’ Tweet Sparks Controversy

Did Fighter Director Siddharth Anand Take A Dig At Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force? ‘Have Faith

Virender Sehwag’s Wife Aarti Ahlawat Goes Private On Instagram Amid Separation Rumours

Virender Sehwag’s Wife Aarti Ahlawat Goes Private On Instagram Amid Separation Rumours

Who Is Virender Sehwag’s Wife? A Look At Aarti Ahlawat’s Inspiring Life and Achievements

Who Is Virender Sehwag’s Wife? A Look At Aarti Ahlawat’s Inspiring Life and Achievements

Oscar Nominee Trans Actor Karla Sofia Gascon Dubs Donald Trump ‘Shameless’ Over Executive Order Targeting LGBTQ+

Oscar Nominee Trans Actor Karla Sofia Gascon Dubs Donald Trump ‘Shameless’ Over Executive Order Targeting

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox