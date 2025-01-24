PM Modi Extends Greetings On Uttar Pradesh’s 76th Foundation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended warm greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of the state’s 76th Foundation Day. Highlighting the state’s rich cultural and historical significance, the Prime Minister referred to Uttar Pradesh as a “holy land” that has consistently contributed to India’s development and heritage.

“On the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh, I extend my warm wishes to all my brothers and sisters of the state. This holy land, which has witnessed countless mythological and historical periods in Indian culture, has been engaged in creating new chapters of development for the last eight years,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

उत्तर प्रदेश के स्थापना दिवस पर राज्य के अपने सभी भाई-बहनों को मेरी ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। भारतीय संस्कृति में अनगिनत पौराणिक और ऐतिहासिक कालखंडों की साक्षी रही यह पावन धरती पिछले आठ वर्षों से विकास के नित-नए अध्याय रचने में जुटी है। मुझे पूरा भरोसा है कि जनकल्याण के लिए समर्पित सरकार… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2025

Expressing confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi remarked that Uttar Pradesh is playing a vital role in building a developed India. “I have full faith that with the government dedicated to public welfare and the amazing talent and tireless hard work of the people here, our beloved state will make its invaluable contribution in the creation of a developed India,” he added.

UP- A Land Of Spirituality

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his wishes to the people of the state, describing Uttar Pradesh as a land of immense cultural and spiritual significance. “Hearty congratulations to the people of the state on the 76th Foundation Day of Uttar Pradesh, the holy birthplace of ‘Raghukul Nandan’ Lord Shri Ram and Yogeshwar Shri Krishna, blessed by the blessings of Baba Shri Vishwanath, the glorious land of creation, culture, values, and bravery!” CM Yogi said on X.

Chief Minister also emphasized the state’s progress under PM Modi’s leadership, stating, “Under the guidance of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the ‘growth engine’ of New India, New Uttar Pradesh is setting new benchmarks of development, security, and good governance every day.”

Notably, Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day celebrations were initiated in 2017 upon the suggestion of then-Governor Ram Naik. The first celebration took place in 2018, marking the official recognition of January 24 as Uttar Pradesh Day. This day commemorates the renaming of the United Provinces to Uttar Pradesh on January 24, 1950, as the state became an integral part of independent India.

(With ANI Inputs)

