PM Modi extends wishes on occasion of Milad-un-Nabi

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended wishes to the people on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

“Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May this sacred day bring with it peace and well-being in our society. May the values of compassion, service and justice always guide us. Eid Mubarak!” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also extended wishes to the citizens on the occasion.

In a post on X, President Murmu urged the people to move forward with the spirit of brotherhood, drawing inspiration from the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, and work towards the country’s development.

“On the sacred occasion of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) ‘s birth anniversary, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all my fellow countrymen, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters. Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered the message of unity and service to humanity,” the president said in her post.

“On this blessed occasion, we should resolve to move forward with the spirit of brotherhood, drawing inspiration from his teachings,” the post further stated.

Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid, marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (SAW). The Prophet’s birthday is observed on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal, which is the third month according to the Islamic calendar.

One of the most essential parts of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is to celebrate the life of the Prophet, his teachings, sufferings, and his character, as he even forgave his enemies. The Prophet’s birth anniversary is generally marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Police has increased security across the state for the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi processions and Ganesh idol immersion, both scheduled for today.

Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik stated that approximately 3,500 security personnel have been deployed in the region.

He said, “All preparations have been completed with the deployment of around 3,500 security personnel, including teams from the Police, Special Forces, BDS, Quick Response Team, and striking teams. We have held meetings with all Ganesh mandals. We urge the public not to believe in any rumours and to contact the police if needed. Traffic routes have been diverted from sensitive and crowded areas.” (ANI)

