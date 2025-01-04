Home
Saturday, January 4, 2025
we-woman

PM Modi Inaugurates Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 : A Vision For Developed India

The Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, serves as a testament to the vitality and resilience of India’s rural communities.

PM Modi Inaugurates Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 : A Vision For Developed India

The Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, serves as a testament to the vitality and resilience of India’s rural communities. Hosted at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, this event aims to inspire collaboration, promote rural entrepreneurship, and highlight the pivotal role that rural India plays in shaping the nation’s future.

PM Modi’s Vision For A Resilient Rural India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the event with a powerful message about the crucial role of rural India in realizing the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) by 2047. Under the theme “Building a Resilient Rural India for a Viksit Bharat 2047” and the slogan “गांव बढ़े, तो देश बढ़े” (When villages grow, the nation prospers), PM Modi emphasized that the development of rural areas is directly tied to the nation’s overall progress.

He noted, “The prosperity of villages is crucial for the development of the nation. The more self-reliant and progressive our rural areas become, the stronger our journey toward a developed India by 2047.”

The Mahotsav, taking place from January 4 to 9, 2025, is designed as a platform for rural innovation, arts, and entrepreneurship. With a focus on showcasing the potential of rural India, the event includes a variety of activities and exhibits:

  • Exhibitions: The event will feature displays of sustainable solutions and innovative products from rural India, highlighting local talent and resourcefulness.
  • Artisan Interactions: PM Modi took the opportunity to personally engage with artisans, appreciating their craftsmanship and the cultural significance of their work, which reflects India’s deep-rooted heritage.
  • Workshops and Panels: Thought-provoking discussions will address how rural communities can be empowered, the role of technology in rural development, and ways to boost agricultural productivity.

Aligning with the Vision of a Developed India by 2047

The Grameen Bharat Mahotsav is closely aligned with India’s broader goals for 2047. PM Modi reiterated that rural development remains a top priority for the government. This includes improving infrastructure, expanding access to education and healthcare, and fostering entrepreneurial initiatives in rural areas.

The event also aims to bridge the divide between urban and rural sectors by promoting partnerships, encouraging investments, and leveraging innovative solutions to unlock rural India’s potential.

Empowering Rural Artisans and Entrepreneurs

A significant part of the Mahotsav was dedicated to honoring rural artisans and entrepreneurs. PM Modi recognized their immense contributions to local economies and underscored the importance of taking indigenous products to global markets. He remarked, “The world is looking at India with admiration. Our villages, with their talent and traditions, hold the key to shaping this admiration into sustained partnerships.”

Through this initiative, the government hopes to create lasting opportunities for rural artisans and entrepreneurs, contributing to the overall economic growth of the country.

The Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 serves as a powerful reminder that India’s future lies in the empowerment of its rural communities. As the event unfolds, it will continue to inspire collective action and provide a roadmap for a self-reliant, resilient, and prosperous rural India.

Read More : PM Modi To Inaugurate Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025

