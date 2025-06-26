PM Modi, Kharge Speaks To Patnaik To Inquire His Health After Spine Surgery, Wish Him Speedy Recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday spoke to former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik, who underwent surgery in Mumbai and wished for his speedy recovery.

According to the BJD leaders, “The Prime Minister spoke to ex Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik to inquire about his well-being, and extended his wishes for a swift and complete recovery.”

The BJD leaders also said that Kharge also inquired about the health of Patnaik after speaking to him

The former Odisha Chief Minister had undergone a spine surgery for cervical arthritis on June 22 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

According to party leaders, the surgery of Patnaik was successful, and he is stable and currently under observation.

Earlier in the day, several leaders from across the party line have wished Patnaik a speedy recovery.

