PM Modi Meets X User’s 101 Year Old Grandfather In Kuwait, Check His Response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Kuwait, marking the first time in 43 years that an Indian Prime Minister has visited the Gulf nation. During his trip, PM Modi is scheduled to meet with Kuwait’s top leadership to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi graciously agreed to meet 101-year-old Mangal Sain Handa, a former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, after a request from Handa’s granddaughter, Shreya Juneja, on social media. In her post on X (formerly Twitter), Juneja had urged the Prime Minister to meet her grandfather, noting that Handa is a great admirer of PM Modi. The Prime Minister promptly responded, expressing his eagerness to meet Handa during his visit to Kuwait.

Absolutely! I look forward to meeting @MangalSainHanda Ji in Kuwait today. https://t.co/xswtQ0tfSY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2024

Mangal Sain Handa has long been an admirer of PM Modi. On his 100th birthday in 2023, PM Modi sent him a heartfelt letter, praising Handa’s significant contributions to India’s diplomatic relations. In the letter, PM Modi extended his congratulations, acknowledging Handa’s remarkable career in the IFS and his role in advancing India’s global standing. The Prime Minister also wished him continued good health and happiness.

My heartfelt gratitude to our hon’ble @PMOIndia @narendramodi for sending his kind wishes on my 100th birthday. It has been worth living for 100 years to witness India grow under his leadership & continue the stride pic.twitter.com/eNSEJm9yFD — Mangal Sain Handa (@MangalSainHanda) September 4, 2023

Touched by the gesture, Handa expressed his gratitude on social media, sharing the letter and noting how proud he felt to have witnessed India’s progress under PM Modi’s leadership.

