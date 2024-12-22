Home
Sunday, December 22, 2024
PM Modi Meets X User’s 101 Year Old Grandfather In Kuwait, Check His Response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Kuwait, marking the first time in 43 years that an Indian Prime Minister has visited the Gulf nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Kuwait, marking the first time in 43 years that an Indian Prime Minister has visited the Gulf nation. During his trip, PM Modi is scheduled to meet with Kuwait’s top leadership to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi graciously agreed to meet 101-year-old Mangal Sain Handa, a former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, after a request from Handa’s granddaughter, Shreya Juneja, on social media. In her post on X (formerly Twitter), Juneja had urged the Prime Minister to meet her grandfather, noting that Handa is a great admirer of PM Modi. The Prime Minister promptly responded, expressing his eagerness to meet Handa during his visit to Kuwait.

Mangal Sain Handa has long been an admirer of PM Modi. On his 100th birthday in 2023, PM Modi sent him a heartfelt letter, praising Handa’s significant contributions to India’s diplomatic relations. In the letter, PM Modi extended his congratulations, acknowledging Handa’s remarkable career in the IFS and his role in advancing India’s global standing. The Prime Minister also wished him continued good health and happiness.

Touched by the gesture, Handa expressed his gratitude on social media, sharing the letter and noting how proud he felt to have witnessed India’s progress under PM Modi’s leadership.

