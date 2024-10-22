Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
PM Modi Reaches Russia, Receives Warm Welcome With Krishna Bhajan

During his visit to Kazan for the BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and unique welcome from Russian citizens on Tuesday. Upon his arrival at a hotel, a group of Russian nationals greeted him with a soulful rendition of a Krishna bhajan, a devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Krishna. The performance created a heartwarming atmosphere, showcasing a meaningful cultural exchange between India and Russia.

The event highlighted the deep appreciation for India’s spiritual traditions, with the bhajan symbolizing the connection between the two nations’ cultural and religious values. Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude for the touching gesture, noting that such acts of goodwill play an important role in strengthening international relationships. The performance not only captivated those in attendance but also underscored the growing bond between the people of India and Russia, built on mutual respect and admiration for each other’s heritage.

