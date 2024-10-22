PM Modi Says New Indian Consulate Opens in Kazan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in Kazan, on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit. The meeting focused on deepening ties between the two nations, with discussions on global challenges, peace efforts, and the growing collaboration between India and Russia. Prime Minister Modi, in the meeting, announced the opening of a new Indian consulate in Kazan. This step aims to strengthen bilateral relations and facilitate better cooperation between the two nations

Warm Welcome in Kazan

During the meeting, PM Modi expressed his gratitude for the warm reception extended by President Putin and the Russian people. He acknowledged the deep friendship between the two leaders and highlighted the significance of his visit to Kazan for the BRICS Summit.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude for your friendship, warm welcome, and hospitality. It is a matter of great pleasure for me to have the opportunity to visit a beautiful city like Kazan for the BRICS Summit,” PM Modi said, underscoring the cordial relationship between the two countries.

New Indian Consulate in Kazan

A key highlight of PM Modi’s address was the announcement of a new Indian consulate in Kazan, a move aimed at reinforcing the historical ties between India and the city. Modi emphasized that this step would further strengthen diplomatic and economic relations.

“India has deep and historical ties with this city. The opening of India’s new consulate in Kazan will further strengthen these ties,” said the Prime Minister, underscoring the importance of fostering local connections with key regions of Russia.

Frequent High-Level Engagements

Reflecting on the close relationship between India and Russia, PM Modi pointed out that his two visits to Russia within a span of three months were a testament to the strong coordination and deep friendship between the nations. He recalled the Annual Summit in Moscow earlier in the year as a milestone in enhancing cooperation across various sectors.

“My two visits to Russia in the last three months reflect our close coordination and deep friendship. Our Annual Summit in Moscow in July has strengthened our cooperation in every field,” Modi stated, highlighting the continued efforts to bolster bilateral relations.

BRICS Growth and Global Interest

In his remarks, PM Modi also discussed the evolution of BRICS over the past 15 years. He noted the growing interest of other nations in joining the group, a testament to BRICS’ increasing global influence. As the group looks to expand, Modi expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming discussions at the summit.

“In 15 years, the BRICS has created its special identity, and now many countries of the world want to join it. I am looking forward to participating in the BRICS Summit tomorrow,” said PM Modi.

India’s Stand on the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Touching on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to a peaceful resolution. He emphasized the need for dialogue and diplomacy to bring an end to the crisis and restore stability in the region.

“I have been in constant touch with you on the subject of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As I have said earlier, we believe that the problems should be resolved peacefully,” said Modi, reaffirming India’s stance on promoting peace through negotiations.

India’s Commitment to Humanitarian Efforts

PM Modi also highlighted India’s dedication to humanitarian efforts in conflict zones. He assured President Putin that India remains ready to provide any necessary assistance to support peace and stability in the region, with a focus on human welfare.

“We fully support the early establishment of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity. India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in the times to come,” Modi reiterated, emphasizing the humanitarian aspect of India’s foreign policy.