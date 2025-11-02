PM Modi Unveils Rs 14,260 Crore Mega Projects In Chhattisgarh, Promising A New Era Of Growth And Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 1, celebrated Rajat Mahotsav, the 25th Foundation Day of Chhattisgarh, by inaugurating and laying stones for projects amounting to over ₹14,260 crore in terms of a massive transformational change in the state.

It envisages possible investment in major sectors-it has earmarked road, energy, healthcare, and industry for promoting connectivity, stimulating economic growth, and improving living standards-rich tribals and interior regions.

These projects signify a major acceleration of infrastructure development under” Viksit Bharat” vision and over the decade positioning the state for progress on an unprecedented scale.

Enhanced Connectivity And Energy Reliability

The road infrastructure has seen increased activity with the laying of a foundation stone for Greenfield Highway Pathalgaon-Kunkuri Four-lane on the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand Border under the Bharatmala Pariyojana – to be completed with an outlay of approximately Rs 3,150 crore.

The corridor shall be an economic lifeline with linkages to important coal mines and industrial hubs across states. Laying of foundation stone for new construction and improvement of NH-130D was done for drastically improving the transport and connectivity in the remote areas of Bastar and Narayanpur Districts, thus allowing access to essential services and markets for the tribal communities.

This section too received big investments in the energy sector: the commissioning of the Inter-Regional ER-WR Interconnection Project, which will augment the inter-regional power transfer capacity by 1,600 MW, thus providing a more reliable power supply in this region.

Inaugurated as well was the Nagpur-Jharsuguda Natural Gas Pipeline, which cost about Rs 1,950 crore. This pipeline will subsequently interrail 11 districts with the National Gas Grid, ensuring cleaner, cheaper fuels to spur industrialization.

Healthcare and Industrial Expansion For Socio-Economic Upliftment

The Prime Minister has also laid the foundation stone of five new Government Medical Colleges in the districts of Manendragarh, Kabirdham, Janjgir-Champa, and Geedam (Dantewada), and also for a Government Ayurveda College and Hospital in Bilaspur say the new institutions that will strengthen medical education and improve accessible, quality healthcare services.

To promote industrial growth and generate employment opportunities, the foundation has also been laid for two Smart Industrial Areas and a Pharmaceutical Park in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, which will serve as a dedicated hub for drug and healthcare manufacturing.

In a very significant and welfare directed move, PM Modi took part in the Griha Pravesh of 3.51 lakh completed houses under the PM-AY (PM Awas Yojana-G), which goes on to show how serious the government is about dignified housing for rural households.

