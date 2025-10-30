LIVE TV
Home > India > Amit Shah Issues Big Statement, Announces Republic Day-Style Parade Every October 31, Here’s Why

Amit Shah Issues Big Statement, Announces Republic Day-Style Parade Every October 31, Here’s Why

Amit Shah accused Congress of deliberately sidelining Sardar Patel post-independence, delaying Bharat Ratna by 41 years due to lack of respect, and failing to build any samadhi or memorial.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo Credit- @AmitShah)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: October 30, 2025 17:06:52 IST

On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday praised Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s pivotal role in uniting India after independence and announced a series of grand events to commemorate the Iron Man’s 150th birth anniversary.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said, “We all know that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a big role in uniting India post-independence. Tomorrow is the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel…This year’s unique celebrations of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas will include a grand parade. The Home Ministry has decided that, from this year onward, a grand parade will be held on every 31st October…During the Parade, CAPFs and State Police forces will showcase their skills, discipline, and valour. PM Modi will take part in the parade at 7:55 A.M., the way parade is conducted in Republic Day, the same will be held on the Birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel every year.”

Amit Shah accused Congress of deliberately sidelining Sardar Patel post-independence, delaying Bharat Ratna by 41 years due to lack of respect, and failing to build any samadhi or memorial. He credited Narendra Modi, as Gujarat CM, for commissioning the world-famous Statue of Unity and Sardar Patel Memorial.

“Unfortunately, after Sardar Patel’s death after independence, the Congress party spared no effort to forget him. There was a 41-year delay in awarding the Bharat Ratna to a great personality like Sardar Patel, solely due to the Congress party’s distinct lack of respect for him. For a great personality like Sardar Patel, neither a samadhi nor a memorial was built in the entire country. When Narendra Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he commissioned the Statue of Unity and built the Sardar Patel Memorial, a magnificent monument that has become famous worldwide,” he said in a press conference.

The Home Minister also announced a fortnight-long cultural programme in Ekta Nagar from November 1 to 15.

“From November 1 to 15, 2025, Ekta Nagar will host Bharat Parv, showcasing cultural performances and a diverse food festival representing various states. The celebration will conclude on November 15 with special events marking Birsa Munda Jayanti, honouring the rich heritage and indomitable spirit of India’s tribal communities,” he added.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said, “Bihar is buzzing with election fervour, yet today I’ve gathered you all to discuss the magnificent parade planned in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia Colony, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the esteemed Sardar Patel. As we all recognise, Sardar Patel’s monumental role in consolidating the country post-independence, in moulding modern India, and in forging a cohesive nation was truly unparalleled…”

Shah revealed that the iconic ‘Run for Unity’ initiative will be scaled up nationwide.

“This year, the ‘Run for Unity’ is being scaled up significantly. The initiative is taking place in every state, Union Territory, district, police station, school, and university across the nation,” Shah stated.

Modelled on the Republic Day Parade held every year on January 26 in New Delhi, a moving parade will be organised this year on October 31 at Ekta Nagar, an official Gujarat CMO press release said.

Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi and Director General of Police Vikas Sahay presented a detailed outline of the entire plan for this grand celebration.

They mentioned that 16 contingents, including BSF, CISF, ITBP, CRPF, SSB, and contingents from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and NCC, will participate in the National Unity Day parade. 16 medal-winning valiant soldiers from BSF’s Operation SINDOOR and five Shaurya Chakra awardees from CRPF will also take part in the parade, riding in an open jeep.

The parade will be led by nearly 100 members of the Heralding Team, dressed in vibrant uniforms and playing a range of musical instruments.

The Parade will also feature nine band contingents performing patriotic melodies.

In addition, four school bands will present special performances, including two from Gujarat that won at the state level and two that earned top honours at the national school band competition.

With inputs from ANI

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 4:00 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: amit shahsardar-vallabhbhai-patel

