Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi For ‘Chhath Puja Drama’ Jibe, Calls It An Insult To Faith

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a fierce attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an election rally in Bihar’s Lakhisarai on Thursday, accusing him of “insulting” both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chhathi Maiya by allegedly calling Chhath Puja celebrations a “drama.”

Shah stated Gandhi’s comment revealed his ignorance of the deep spiritual and cultural roots of the festival, which is revered by millions of devotees, especially in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

“Rahul Baba said those who celebrate Chhath Puja do drama. By doing so, he not only insulted Modi ji but also disrespected Chhathi Maiya. Rahul Baba, you will never understand the devotion and sanctity of Chhath,” Shah declared, drawing cheers from the audience.

Chhath Puja 2025: ‘Vote To End Jungle Raj, Not Just For Candidates’

Calling on voters to strengthen the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Shah urged the people of Lakhisarai to re-elect Vijay Kumar Sinha, highlighting his rise from a grassroots worker to Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister.

“We sent Vijay Sinha to you as a simple worker, and you made him Speaker and then Deputy Chief Minister. I urge you to bless him again,” Shah said.

Encouraging voters to back the NDA on November 6, Shah added, “Each vote for the lotus and arrow is not for any MLA or minister, but for the development of Bihar under Modi ji and Nitish ji. Every vote is to stop jungle raj.”

Recalling the situation before 2005, the Home Minister accused the RJD-Congress alliance of bringing lawlessness to the state. “Back then, Bihar was known for kidnappings, murders, and ransom. Industries were shut. It was only after Nitish Babu took charge that development began,” he said.

Promise Of Grand Maa Sita Temple In Sitamarhi

In a major announcement, Shah revealed plans to construct a grand temple dedicated to Maa Sita at Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi district, at a cost of ₹830 crore. He also announced a direct train link between Sitamarhi and Ayodhya, connecting the two sacred sites.

“After the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, it’s now time to honour Maa Sita with a temple in her birthplace,” Shah said.

He also referenced ‘Operation Sindoor’, an anti-terror mission named in honour of Indian women, stating, “The sindoor from Lakhisarai is a symbol of the good fortune of our mothers and sisters. PM Modi’s Operation Sindoor has made the nation proud.”

Bihar Gears Up For Polls

Bihar will go to polls in two phases, November 1 and November 6, with vote counting on November 14. The NDA is banking on its development narrative under Modi-Nitish leadership, while the opposition alliance is aiming to regain lost ground in a high-stakes electoral battle.

(With Inputs From ANI)

