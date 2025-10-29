LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > 'Allah Hu Akbar': Alleged Bangladeshi Man Storms Bengaluru Temple, Kicks Idols, Shouts Religious Slogans | VIDEO

'Allah Hu Akbar': Alleged Bangladeshi Man Storms Bengaluru Temple, Kicks Idols, Shouts Religious Slogans | VIDEO

Tension gripped Bengaluru’s Devarabeesanahalli area after a Bangladeshi national, Kabir Mondal, allegedly shouted religious slogans inside the Venugopal Temple and tried to damage idols. Locals restrained him until police arrived. Authorities have registered multiple FIRs and stepped up security around the temple.

Bangladeshi man arrested in Bengaluru for shouting slogans, attacking idols at Venugopal Temple; police tighten security. Photo: X
Bangladeshi man arrested in Bengaluru for shouting slogans, attacking idols at Venugopal Temple; police tighten security. Photo: X

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 29, 2025 15:57:31 IST

‘Allah Hu Akbar’: Alleged Bangladeshi Man Storms Bengaluru Temple, Kicks Idols, Shouts Religious Slogans | VIDEO

A Bangladeshi national allegedly residing illegally in Bengaluru was arrested on Tuesday after he attempted to raise religious slogans inside a temple, triggering tension in the locality. According to the police and local residents, the incident occurred in the morning when the man, identified as Kabir Mondal, entered the Venugopal Temple in Devarabeesanahalli, near Marathahalli, and began shouting “Allah Hu Akbar.”

Attempt to Damage Idols

Police said Mondal also tried to attack the idols at the temple entrance with his footwear.

“He barged into the temple, shouting ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and tried to attack the idols with his footwear. He also threatened to destroy the temple,” one of the local residents stated.

As the commotion escalated, people nearby rushed to the spot, restrained Mondal, and tied him to a pole until police arrived. The crowd also demanded strict action from both the central and state governments against the accused.

Video Goes Viral, Police Reacts

A video of the incident went viral on social media after being shared by the handle @sanatan_kannada. The caption of the post read, “A person claiming to be from Bangladesh has pelted stones at the temple in Devarabisanahalli village, Bengaluru, and kicked the deity’s idol with slippers. The public caught the person, thrashed him, and tied him up.”

Police officials confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Kabir Mondal, who has since been arrested. Authorities also filed a separate case against individuals who assaulted him before the police reached the location.

Following the incident, security was strengthened around the temple complex. One platoon of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and additional local police personnel were deployed as a precautionary measure.

The police stated that efforts are underway to verify Mondal’s nationality and immigration status, as well as the motive behind his actions.

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 3:57 PM IST
'Allah Hu Akbar': Alleged Bangladeshi Man Storms Bengaluru Temple, Kicks Idols, Shouts Religious Slogans | VIDEO

'Allah Hu Akbar': Alleged Bangladeshi Man Storms Bengaluru Temple, Kicks Idols, Shouts Religious Slogans | VIDEO
'Allah Hu Akbar': Alleged Bangladeshi Man Storms Bengaluru Temple, Kicks Idols, Shouts Religious Slogans | VIDEO
'Allah Hu Akbar': Alleged Bangladeshi Man Storms Bengaluru Temple, Kicks Idols, Shouts Religious Slogans | VIDEO
'Allah Hu Akbar': Alleged Bangladeshi Man Storms Bengaluru Temple, Kicks Idols, Shouts Religious Slogans | VIDEO

