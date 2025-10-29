LIVE TV
Bike Taxi Driver Case: Chennai Man Arrested For Raping Woman, Later Drops Her Home

Bike Taxi Driver Case: Chennai Man Arrested For Raping Woman, Later Drops Her Home

A 32-year-old bike taxi driver has been recently arrested in Chennai for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman who had booked his service the previous night. The accused, identified as Sivakumar, was produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody.

Bike Taxi Driver Case: Chennai Man Arrested For Raping Woman, Later Drops Her Home (Representative Image)
Bike Taxi Driver Case: Chennai Man Arrested For Raping Woman, Later Drops Her Home (Representative Image)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: October 29, 2025 12:44:21 IST

Bike Taxi Driver Case: Chennai Man Arrested For Raping Woman, Later Drops Her Home

A 32-year-old bike taxi driver has been recently arrested in Chennai for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman who had booked his service the previous night. The accused, identified as Sivakumar, was produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody, police said. 

Authorities have also seized the motorcycle used during the crime.

Bike Taxi Driver: Crime Occurred During Return Trip

According to the T-5 Vanagaram Police, the woman had booked a bike taxi late on Monday night to travel to Pakkikaranai to visit a friend. After reaching her destination, she requested the driver to wait so that he could drop her back home later.

During the return journey in the early hours of Tuesday, Sivakumar allegedly diverted the route to a deserted stretch, where he threatened and sexually assaulted the woman. After committing the crime, he reportedly dropped her back home as if nothing had happened.

Bike Taxi Driver: Victim Lodges Complaint

The woman later narrated the ordeal to her husband, who accompanied her to file a formal police complaint. Based on her statement, police conducted an initial inquiry and verified the facts.

“Upon investigation, the complaint was found to be true. A case was registered, and the accused was identified as Sivakumar,” said an official statement from the Chennai Police.

Sivakumar was subsequently arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to rape and criminal intimidation. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are also examining whether the accused has any prior criminal record.

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 12:44 PM IST
Bike Taxi Driver Case: Chennai Man Arrested For Raping Woman, Later Drops Her Home

QUICK LINKS