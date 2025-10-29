LIVE TV
Navi Mumbai Shocker: Spy Camera Filming Women Found In Panvel Farmhouse Washroom

In a deeply disturbing revelation that has once again highlight growing concerns over women’s safety, a hidden spy camera has been recently discovered inside the washroom of a farmhouse in Taloja, Panvel. The shocking incident took place at Riyansh Farmhouse in Dhan Sagar village, where a woman guest uncovered a horrifying breach of privacy that has left the community shaken.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: October 29, 2025 15:34:23 IST

In a deeply disturbing revelation that has once again highlight growing concerns over women’s safety, a hidden spy camera has been recently discovered inside the washroom of a farmhouse in Taloja, Panvel. The shocking incident took place at Riyansh Farmhouse in Dhan Sagar village, where a woman guest uncovered a horrifying breach of privacy that has left the community shaken.

Weekend Getaway Turns Into A Nightmare

What was supposed to be a peaceful family outing turned into a nightmare when one of the women guests noticed something odd inside the farmhouse washroom. On closer inspection, she found a hidden camera placed strategically to record private moments. The woman confronted the farmhouse owner, Manoj Chaudhary, only to discover him watching videos on his mobile phone, videos that allegedly included recordings of women guests.

The woman immediately informed her family, who wasted no time in contacting the police. Officers from the Taloja Police Station arrived promptly at the scene and arrested Chaudhary. During the investigation, authorities found multiple obscene clips saved on his device, suggesting that the illegal recordings were not an isolated act but part of a larger pattern.

Navi Mumbai Shocker: Investigation

Police officials have confirmed that Manoj Chaudhary has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act for invasion of privacy and circulation of obscene material.

The farmhouse manager has also been booked for negligence and suspected involvement. Investigators are currently examining whether these videos were shared online or distributed for profit, which could lead to even more severe charges.

