PM Narendra Modi Crosses 100 Million Instagram Followers, Becomes World’s Most Followed Leader; Surpasses Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday surpassed the landmark 100 million follower mark on Instagram, becoming the first global leader and politician to reach the milestone on the platform.

Last updated: February 26, 2026 12:02:32 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday surpassed the landmark 100 million follower mark on Instagram, becoming the first global leader and politician to reach the milestone on the platform. 

Modi, who joined Instagram in 2014, now has more than double the followers of US President Donald Trump. In fact, the combined follower count of the next five prominent world leaders still falls short of Modi’s individual tally. 

What Is Donald Trump and Other Leaders Instagram Following? 

US President Donald Trump holds the second spot with 43.2 million followers. He is followed by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto with 15 million followers, Brazilian President Lula with 14.4 million followers, Turkish President Erdogan with 11.6 million followers, and Argentine President Javier Milei with 6.4 million followers.

Moreover, within India as well, the gap in the number of followers is staggering.

The PM is miles ahead of other Indian political leaders on Instagram. The second spot is held by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with around 16.1 million followers, followed by Rahul Gandhi with approximately 12.6 million followers.

PM Modi Israel Visit 

The Israeli Parliament on Wednesday conferred the “Speaker of the Knesset Medal” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the highest honour of the Knesset.

The award was conferred in recognition of PM Modi’s “exceptional contribution through his personal leadership” to strengthen strategic relations between India and Israel.

The medal was conferred after PM Modi’s speech in the Israeli Parliament.

After his speech, PM Modi interacted with members of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset. The MPs took selfies and photographs with PM Modi.

PM Modi received a standing ovation during his speech, which was also marked by rapturous applause.

In his speech, PM Modi said there is great admiration for Israel’s resolve, courage, and achievements in India.

“Long before we related to each other as modern States, we were linked by ties that go back more than two thousand years. The Book of Esther refers to India as Hodu. The Talmud records trade with India in ancient times,” he said.

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 8:37 AM IST
