Sunday, January 5, 2025
PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Development Projects Worth Over ₹12,000 Crore In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple significant development projects in Delhi on Sunday.

PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Development Projects Worth Over ₹12,000 Crore In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple significant development projects in Delhi on Sunday. Among these is the much-anticipated 13 km stretch between Sahibabad (Ghaziabad) and New Ashok Nagar (Delhi) of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, marking the national capital’s first rapid transit system connectivity.

This section, built at an approximate cost of ₹4,600 crore, is part of the broader Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. At 11:15 am, PM Modi will also embark on a ride on the Namo Bharat train between the Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar stations, highlighting the completion of this transformative project.

The prime minister will inaugurate the 2.8 km stretch between Janakpuri and Krishna Park under Delhi Metro Phase-IV. This section, developed at a cost of around ₹1,200 crore, is the first stretch of Phase-IV to be operationalized. It is expected to benefit west Delhi areas, including Krishna Park, Vikaspuri, and Janakpuri, significantly improving urban mobility in the region.

Foundation Stone For Key Projects

In addition to inaugurations, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for two key infrastructure projects. The Rithala-Kundli section of Delhi Metro under Phase-IV will connect Rithala in Delhi to Nathupur (Kundli) in Haryana. The project, estimated at ₹6,230 crore, is expected to enhance connectivity in the northwestern parts of Delhi and adjoining regions in Haryana.

The new state-of-the-art building for the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) will be located in Rohini, Delhi. Constructed at a cost of around ₹185 crore, the campus will feature an Administrative Block, OPD Block, IPD Block, and a dedicated Treatment Block, ensuring an integrated healthcare experience for patients and researchers alike. This facility is poised to advance ayurvedic research and treatment infrastructure.

These projects are a part of the government’s broader vision to modernize Delhi’s infrastructure, enhance urban mobility, and promote holistic healthcare. The Namo Bharat corridor and Delhi Metro expansions promise to reduce travel time, alleviate congestion, and provide seamless inter-city and intra-city connectivity. Similarly, the CARI building will bolster healthcare infrastructure, blending traditional and modern medical practices.

Impact on Connectivity And Healthcare

The new stretches of the rapid transit system and Delhi Metro will cater to lakhs of commuters daily, improving accessibility and convenience. The Rithala-Kundli corridor will integrate Delhi with Haryana, fostering economic growth in the region. The establishment of the CARI building underscores the government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and promoting traditional medicine.

The inauguration of these projects marks a milestone in Delhi’s journey toward becoming a more connected and health-focused urban hub. With investments exceeding ₹12,000 crore, these initiatives will drive economic growth, reduce travel bottlenecks, and enhance the quality of life for residents in and around the national capital.

