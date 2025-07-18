PM Narendra Modi’s Bihar Visit: Modi Holds Roadshow, Launches Development Projects Worth Rs 7,200 crore In Motihari

Months ahead of Bihar assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, July 18, 2025, held a roadshow in Motihari. Travelling in an open jeep, PM Modi greeted supporters. He was accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Chaudhary.

In a post in Hindi on ‘X’, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) said, “A sea of people turned out to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Motihari, Bihar. Mothers and sisters have gathered at the event venue to bless Modi ji and express their gratitude to him.”





During his visit to Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lais the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore.

In a social media post, PM Modi announced, “Development works worth Rs 7,200 crore will be dedicated to the nation, with their foundation stones to be laid. He said, these works cover Software Technology Parks, four new Amrit Bharat trains, road projects and more.”

आज बिहार के मोतिहारी से हजारों करोड़ रुपये की विकास परियोजनाओं का लोकार्पण और शिलान्यास कर अत्यंत प्रसन्न हूं। राज्य के चहुंमुखी विकास के लिए एनडीए सरकार प्रतिबद्ध है। https://t.co/qMOMBKqdno — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 18, 2025





Targeting RJD and Congress, he said, “Bihar is the land of brave souls who make even the impossible possible. You people have freed this land from the shackles of RJD and Congress, making the impossible possible. As a result, today in Bihar, schemes for the welfare of the poor are directly reaching the poor.”

पूर्वी भारत को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए हमें बिहार को विकसित बिहार बनाना है। आज बिहार में इतनी तेजी से काम इसलिए हो रहा है, क्योंकि केंद्र और राज्य में बिहार के लिए काम करने वाली सरकार है। जब केंद्र में कांग्रेस और RJD की सरकार थी, तो UPA के 10 साल में बिहार को सिर्फ 2 लाख करोड़ रुपये… pic.twitter.com/w2VBnseVUW — BJP (@BJP4India) July 18, 2025





The assembly elections in Bihar are expected to be held in October or November this year. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

In the current 243 seated Bihar Assembly, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 131 members while the Opposition’s INDIA Bloc has 111 members. The BJP is the largest party with 80 MLAs, while the opposition RJD with 77 MLAs is the second largest party.

