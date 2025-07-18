PM Modi To Visit Assam, West Bengal And Bihar On This Day

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on September 8 to attend several government programmes.

CM Sarma said, “On September 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam and he will attend three government programmes.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar and West Bengal on Friday and will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore at Motihari in Bihar at around 11:30 AM.

He will also address a public function, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Will be in Motihari, Bihar, tomorrow, 18th July. Development works worth Rs. 7200 crore will be dedicated to the nation or their foundation stones would be laid. These works cover Software Technology Parks, four new Amrit Bharat trains, road projects and more.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for various works and also inaugurate projects worth over Rs 5000 crore at a programme in Durgapur in West Bengal on Friday.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, these projects cover sectors like oil, gas, power, railways and roads.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Looking forward to being among the people of West Bengal tomorrow, 18th July. At a programme in Durgapur, will lay the foundation stones for various works and also inaugurate projects worth over Rs. 5000 crore. The projects cover sectors like oil and gas, power, railways, roads.”

Launching attacks on ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, the Prime Minister said that the people of state are suffering due to TMC’s “misrule” and are seeing the BJP with hope.

“West Bengal is suffering due to TMC misrule. People are seeing the BJP with hope and are convinced that only the BJP can deliver on development. Tomorrow, 18th July, will be addressing a @BJP4Bengal rally in Durgapur. Do join!” PM Modi posted on Thursday.

(Except the headline, nothing has been edited, Inputs from ANI.)