PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: Major Progress in Rooftop Solar Installations

The Indian government has made significant strides in its ambitious PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which aims to promote residential rooftop solar installations across the country. On Tuesday, Parliament was informed that the initiative has garnered 1.45 crore registrations, with 6.34 lakh installations already completed as of now.

Objectives and Budget of the Scheme

Launched to enhance the adoption of renewable energy at the grassroots level, the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has a clear objective: to achieve 1 crore rooftop solar installations in the residential sector by the fiscal year 2027. The program is backed by a robust budget allocation of Rs 75,021 crore, underscoring the government’s commitment to clean energy initiatives and reducing carbon emissions.

Progress So Far: Registrations and Installations

Union Minister of State (MoS) for New and Renewable Energy and Power, Shripad Naik, shared that the scheme has seen strong participation, with 1.45 crore registrations and 26.38 lakh applications received. “A total of 6.34 lakh rooftop solar installations have been reported on the National Portal,” Naik stated in his written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

This progress highlights a positive response from households across India looking to switch to renewable energy sources. In terms of subsidy distribution, the government has already released funds to 3.66 lakh applicants, with payments processed regularly within a 15 to 21-day timeframe.

Leading States in Rooftop Solar Installations

Gujarat has emerged as the leader in rooftop solar installations under the scheme, with a total of 2,86,545 installations to date. Following Gujarat, Maharashtra ranks second with 1,26,344 installations, while Uttar Pradesh has reported 53,423 solar rooftop setups.

These numbers indicate the varying pace of adoption across different states, reflecting regional policies, availability of infrastructure, and local energy needs.

Addressing Challenges and Ensuring Success

To ensure the scheme’s successful execution, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is working collaboratively with key stakeholders such as the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), Distribution Companies (DISCOMs), and solar vendors. This coordination aims to address and overcome challenges that may arise during the deployment process.

MoS Shripad Naik highlighted this comprehensive approach, stating, “The ministry is coordinating with all stakeholders involved… to resolve any challenge for successful implementation of the scheme.”