Police Finds 8.45 Kg Of Ganja In The Possession Of Two Men From Bihar, Arrests Them

Two men from Bihar were arrested at Agartala Railway Station on Sunday evening after police found 8.45 kilograms of ganja in their possession, as per the police, according to ANI.

Representative image
Representative image

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 25, 2025 03:52:54 IST

Two men from Bihar were arrested at Agartala Railway Station on Sunday evening after police found 8.45 kilograms of ganja in their possession, as per the police. According to police sources, the seized contraband is valued at around Rs 1.7 lakh on the black market. The duo was attempting to transport the ganja to Bihar.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sonu Kumar (31), son of the late Munshi Mahaldar, and Suman Kumar Gupta (34), son of the late Ashok Kumar Gupta, both residents of Naya Tola, Tingachiya, under Town Tana Police Station, Kathihar district, Bihar.

A specific case has been registered at Agartala GRPS (Case No. 2025GRP085) under sections 20(b)(ii)(B)/29 of the NDPS Act. The accused are currently under interrogation. Earlier on August 1, in a major success against drug trafficking, the Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with Jatrapur Police, seized 14,000 Yaba tablets and arrested three suspected individuals in the Salpokhar area close to the border, a press release from the Tripura CMO informed.

Acting on specific intelligence received during the early hours, a BSF team swiftly mobilised and cordoned off a red Chevrolet Aveo LS car and nearby premises in Baspokhar. Upon the arrival of Jatrapur Police, a joint search was conducted, resulting in the recovery of 70 packets containing 14,000 Yaba tablets, valued at approximately Rs 1.4 crore.

Three individuals, Sarfraj Ahmed from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Jubair from Moradabad, UP, and Nazrul Islam from Cooch Behar, West Bengal, were arrested from a nearby house. The contraband and the suspects were handed over to the Jatrapur Police for further legal action.
The operation highlights BSF’s commitment to preventing narcotics smuggling and ensuring the safety and security of the Indo-Bangladesh border. 

(EXCEPT FOR THE HEADLINE, NOTHING HAS BEEN EDITED BY THE NEWSX TEAM, WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

Tags: Agartala Railway StationBihar men caught with Ganja news

