Prashant Kishor Detained From Hunger Strike In Patna

Jan Suraaj Party founder and political strategist Prashant Kishor, who had been on a hunger strike demanding the cancellation of a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam, was detained by Patna Police during a pre-dawn operation on Monday.

Kishor was removed from Gandhi Maidan, where he had been staging his fast-unto-death protest, and transported to AIIMS in an ambulance. The removal sparked resistance from his supporters, who voiced strong opposition to the police’s actions.

A video shared by ANI captured the moment senior Patna Police officials intervened, forcibly ending Kishor’s protest. The footage shows officers escorting him away as his supporters attempted to block the detainment.

The hunger strike had drawn attention to allegations of irregularities in the BPSC examination process. Kishor and his party had been urging authorities to address these concerns, which they claimed undermined the integrity of the state’s public recruitment system.

Supporters of Kishor have criticized the government’s response, accusing authorities of suppressing peaceful protest. Meanwhile, police officials have defended their actions, citing concerns for Kishor’s deteriorating health due to the prolonged hunger strike.

The incident has further intensified the ongoing debate about transparency and fairness in public recruitment processes, with Kishor’s detainment sparking reactions from political observers and citizens alike.

