Home > India > Pre-New Year Operation: Delhi Police Arrest 285, Seize Illegal Weapons, Drugs and Liquor in Massive Overnight Crackdown | Watch

As part of the pre-New Year drive, Operation Aaghat 3.0, police arrested 285 accused under various laws and seized illegal weapons, drugs, and liquor. The operation, conducted across vulnerable and crime-prone areas, was aimed at deterring organised crime, stress offences, and unlawful activities.

Delhi Police Arrest 285, Seize Illegal Weapons, Drugs and Liquor. (Representative Image: ANI)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 27, 2025 10:26:46 IST

Ahead of New Year celebrations, Delhi Police carried out a large-scale overnight operation across the national capital to strengthen security and prevent potential criminal activity during the festive period. 

As part of the pre-New Year drive, Operation Aaghat 3.0, police arrested 285 accused under various laws and seized illegal weapons, drugs, and liquor. The operation, conducted across vulnerable and crime-prone areas, was aimed at deterring organised crime, stress offences, and unlawful activities. 



Police Arrested Hundreds 

As per police officials, 285 accused were taken into custody under various provisions of the Arms Act, NDPS Act and Gambling Act during the operation. Additionally, 504 individuals were detained as a preventive measure to curb any potential offences during the New Year celebrations. 

As part of a targeted drive against repeat offenders, police rounded up 116 listed bad characters, while 10 property offenders and five auto-lifters were also arrested across the district. 

21 Pistols, Drugs, Illegal Liquor Seized

The drive resulted in major recoveries, with police seizing 21 country-made firearms, 20 live cartridges and 27 knives. Teams also confiscated quantities of drugs and illegal liquor, suggesting efforts to circulate contraband ahead of the festive celebrations. 

In addition, police reported large-scale recovery of stolen items, including 310 mobile phones that had been snatched, robbed or reported missing, all of which were traced and recovered during the operation. 

In a significant crackdown on vehicle theft rackets, police seized or recovered 231 two-wheelers and one four-wheeler during extensive searches and road checks conducted across the district. 

What is Operation Aaghat 3.0 

Operation Aaghat 3.0 was planned as a preventive and deterrent measure to maintain public safety ahead of New Year celebrations, a time that typically witnesses increased crowd movement and a rise in criminal activity. 

Overall, 1,306 people were detained under preventive provisions as police teams conducted overnight checks, verifications, and intelligence-based raids across the district. 

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 10:26 AM IST
QUICK LINKS