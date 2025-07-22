President Droupadi Murmu Accepts VP Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Resignation

LIVE TV
President Droupadi Murmu has accepted Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation from the post of Vice President of India. The Ministry of Home Affairs notified the resignation, which took effect immediately under Article 67(a) of the Constitution. Dhankhar cited health concerns in his letter and stepped down two years before completing his term.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 14:51:28 IST

President Droupadi Murmu accepted Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation from the post of Vice President of India on Tuesday. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notified the resignation through an official gazette. BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was in the Chair, announced in Parliament that the resignation had been accepted. He said the Ministry had communicated the acceptance under Article 67(a) of the Constitution with “immediate effect.”

Jagdeep Dhankhar Steps Down Citing Health Reasons

Jagdeep Dhankhar submitted his resignation on Monday evening, citing health-related reasons. In his letter addressed to the President, Dhankhar wrote, “To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.” The MHA confirmed that the letter was received and acknowledged on the same day.

Prime Minister Modi Wishes Dhankhar Good Health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Dhankhar’s resignation with a message on social media platform X. “Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health,” PM Modi wrote. Dhankhar had been serving as Vice President since 2022 and stepped down two years before completing his tenure.

With the Vice President’s post now vacant, the Election Commission of India is expected to release the schedule for electing a new Vice President soon. As per constitutional procedure, the election must be conducted within a stipulated time. Until then, the seat will remain officially vacant. Dhankhar’s resignation has triggered discussions on who will be the next to hold this constitutional post.

