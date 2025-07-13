President Droupadi Murmu Nominates Ujjwal Nikam, Harsh Shringla, Meenakshi Jain & Sadanandan Master To Rajya Sabha

President Droupadi Murmu nominated four distinguished individuals to the Rajya Sabha, India’s Upper House of Parliament. The nominations, made under Article 80(1)(a) of the Constitution, were officially notified through a Gazette publication and come as replacements for the seats vacated by retiring nominated members.

The newly nominated members include Ujjwal Nikam, a prominent lawyer; Harsh Vardhan Shringla, a seasoned diplomat; Dr Meenakshi Jain, a respected historian; and C Sadanandan Master, a Kerala-based teacher and social worker.

Eminent Lawyer and Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam

Ujjwal Nikam is one of India’s most well-known public prosecutors, widely recognised for his role in securing convictions in several high-profile criminal cases. He gained nationwide prominence for his work as the Special Public Prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nikam contested on a BJP ticket from the Mumbai North Central constituency, but lost to Congress candidate Varsha Gaikwad.

Despite the electoral loss, Nikam’s contribution to India’s judicial system and criminal law was acknowledged through this nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

Diplomatic Veteran Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Another prominent name on the list is Harsh Vardhan Shringla, a former Foreign Secretary of India. His diplomatic career includes key postings as Ambassador to the United States, Bangladesh, and Thailand. Shringla was also India’s Chief Coordinator during the G20 Presidency in 2023, playing a crucial role in managing international diplomatic efforts and events.

His wealth of experience in foreign affairs is expected to bring a valuable global perspective to the Rajya Sabha.

Historian and Academic Dr Meenakshi Jain

Dr Meenakshi Jain, an accomplished historian, has also been nominated. She previously served as an Associate Professor of History at Gargi College, Delhi University. Known for her research and academic contributions in the field of Indian history, Jain’s work has often focused on cultural heritage, civilisation studies, and political history.

Her nomination is seen as a recognition of the role of scholars and historians in shaping public discourse and national memory.

Kerala Social Worker C Sadanandan Master

The fourth nominee, C Sadanandan Master, is a veteran teacher and social worker from Kerala. Closely associated with the BJP, he had contested the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections. He is also remembered for a violent political attack in 1994, allegedly carried out by CPI(M) cadres, where both his legs were severed near his village in Perinchery. Despite that traumatic incident, Sadanandan continued his work in social service and education.

His journey from grassroots activism to the national legislature is being seen as a powerful symbol of resilience and commitment to public service.

A Blend of Experience and Service

These four nominations reflect a diverse blend of legal, diplomatic, academic, and grassroots experience. The President’s decision, under Article 80 of the Constitution, is aimed at enhancing the legislative strength of the Rajya Sabha with individuals who have excelled in their respective fields.

ALSO READ: Russian Woman And Daughters Rescued From Karnataka Cave After Weeks In Isolation