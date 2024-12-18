Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Supriya Sule, Anurag Singh Thakur Named As Members Of Joint Parliament Committee For ‘One Nation, One Election’

The Joint Parliament committee will consist of 31 members, including 21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

The Parliament on Tuesday referred two significant bills: the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further examination.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, proposes to amend the Constitution of India, while the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill seeks changes in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Union Minister Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the motion in the Lok Sabha for referring the bills to the JPC.

Members of the Joint Committee

The committee will consist of 31 members, including 21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

Prominent members of the JPC include Shri P.P. Chaudhary, Dr. C.M. Ramesh, Ms. Bansuri Swaraj, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Other members include Manish Tewari, Dharmendra Yadav, Kalyan Banerjee, Supriya Sule, Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Sambit Patra, and Anil Baluni.

The committee will examine the provisions of the bills and submit a report to Parliament after consulting stakeholders and experts.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill also addresses the proposal for implementing “One Nation, One Election.” This initiative aims to synchronize elections across the country, reducing the frequency of polls and the associated costs.

