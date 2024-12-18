Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Supriya Sule, Anurag Singh Thakur Named As Members Of Joint Parliament Committee For ‘One Nation, One Election’

The Joint Parliament committee will consist of 31 members, including 21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Supriya Sule, Anurag Singh Thakur Named As Members Of Joint Parliament Committee For ‘One Nation, One Election’

The Parliament on Tuesday referred two significant bills: the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further examination.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, proposes to amend the Constitution of India, while the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill seeks changes in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Union Minister Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the motion in the Lok Sabha for referring the bills to the JPC.

Members of the Joint Committee 

The committee will consist of 31 members, including 21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

Prominent members of the JPC include Shri P.P. Chaudhary, Dr. C.M. Ramesh, Ms. Bansuri Swaraj, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Other members include Manish Tewari, Dharmendra Yadav, Kalyan Banerjee, Supriya Sule, Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Sambit Patra, and Anil Baluni.

The committee will examine the provisions of the bills and submit a report to Parliament after consulting stakeholders and experts.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill also addresses the proposal for implementing “One Nation, One Election.” This initiative aims to synchronize elections across the country, reducing the frequency of polls and the associated costs.

ALSO READ: The ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill Passed In Lok Sabha With 269 Votes In Majority

Filed under

BUT Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) one nation one election

Advertisement

Also Read

Arsenal’s Struggles In the 2024-25 Premier League: What’s Gone Wrong?

Arsenal’s Struggles In the 2024-25 Premier League: What’s Gone Wrong?

Why Has Red Bull Parted Ways With Sergio Perez?

Why Has Red Bull Parted Ways With Sergio Perez?

Ruben Amorim Backs Rashford To Stay Amid Transfer Speculation

Ruben Amorim Backs Rashford To Stay Amid Transfer Speculation

Influencer Arrested In Hyderabad For Throwing Cash On Highway In ‘Money Hunt’ Challenge

Influencer Arrested In Hyderabad For Throwing Cash On Highway In ‘Money Hunt’ Challenge

Tom Holland To Spend A Cozy Christmas With Zendaya And Family

Tom Holland To Spend A Cozy Christmas With Zendaya And Family

Entertainment

Tom Holland To Spend A Cozy Christmas With Zendaya And Family

Tom Holland To Spend A Cozy Christmas With Zendaya And Family

‘Is Signing My Tit’: Mariah Carey Celebrates Her Return to Stage by Signing Rihanna’s Breast

‘Is Signing My Tit’: Mariah Carey Celebrates Her Return to Stage by Signing Rihanna’s Breast

Watch | Ram Charan Admits Jealousy Over Jr NTR’s Scene In RRR – Documentary Trailer For ‘Behind And Beyond’ OUT Now

Watch | Ram Charan Admits Jealousy Over Jr NTR’s Scene In RRR – Documentary Trailer

Here’s What Aamir Khan Production Said On Laapataa Ladies Oscars 2025 Snub

Here’s What Aamir Khan Production Said On Laapataa Ladies Oscars 2025 Snub

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Set For Pongal 2025: Ajith And Trisha Walk Hand-In-Hand, Fans Celebrate Their Stunning Looks!

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Set For Pongal 2025: Ajith And Trisha Walk Hand-In-Hand, Fans Celebrate

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox