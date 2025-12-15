Priyanka Gandhi–Prashant Kishore Meet: What Was Discussed and What It Means for Congress

A silent meeting between Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishore, who had floated his own party, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), has turned the eyeballs once again, almost a month after both of them had a poor showing in the Bihar assembly polls.

According to sources, Kishore had met Priyanka Gandhi for over an hour almost a week ago.

However, the nature of the discussion between the two leaders remains completely secret, the sources said.

It is worth mentioning that Kishore had a fallout with the Congress after days of parleys with the grand old party leadership in 2021.

Kishore had then met the senior leadership of Congress after he exited the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United, but things did not materialize with the grand old party.

Since then, Kishore had been targeting the Congress over several issues, including the ‘vote chori’ that it raised during Bihar assembly polls.

However, the meeting of the two leaders after the NDA victory in Bihar has raised eyebrows about whether the election strategist will be coming closer to the Congress.

Meanwhile, while speaking to the media in Parliament earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi, when asked about her meeting with Kishore, said, “Is this even news? There are many critical issues, including air pollution in Delhi. Ministers of the government are not allowing the house to run, and what is happening inside Parliament?”

The sources said that the Congress is trying to keep the meeting of Vadra with Kishore under wraps and does not want to give more prominence to it.

Earlier in 2017, Kishore had stitched the campaign for Congress in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh with campaigns like UP ke ladke, including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, and Coffee with Captain in Punjab. Congress had won the Punjab assembly polls then.