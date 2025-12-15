LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva benjamin netanyahu latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva benjamin netanyahu latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva benjamin netanyahu latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva benjamin netanyahu latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva benjamin netanyahu latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva benjamin netanyahu latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
Home > India > Priyanka Gandhi–Prashant Kishore Meet: What Was Discussed and What It Means for Congress

Priyanka Gandhi–Prashant Kishore Meet: What Was Discussed and What It Means for Congress

A recent, undisclosed meeting between Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Prashant Kishore has sparked speculation about a possible thaw in ties between the Congress and the election strategist. While the Congress is playing down the interaction and the details remain secret, the meeting has revived questions about whether Kishore could once again move closer to the party.

Priyanka Gandhi meets Prashant Kishore, sparking a debate about the potential return to Congress. (Image: Instagram/Facebook)
Priyanka Gandhi meets Prashant Kishore, sparking a debate about the potential return to Congress. (Image: Instagram/Facebook)

Published By: Anand Singh
Last updated: December 15, 2025 20:24:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Priyanka Gandhi–Prashant Kishore Meet: What Was Discussed and What It Means for Congress

A silent meeting between Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishore, who had floated his own party, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), has turned the eyeballs once again, almost a month after both of them had a poor showing in the Bihar assembly polls. 

According to sources, Kishore had met Priyanka Gandhi for over an hour almost a week ago. 

However, the nature of the discussion between the two leaders remains completely secret, the sources said. 

It is worth mentioning that Kishore had a fallout with the Congress after days of parleys with the grand old party leadership in 2021. 

Kishore had then met the senior leadership of Congress after he exited the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United, but things did not materialize with the grand old party. 

Since then, Kishore had been targeting the Congress over several issues, including the ‘vote chori’ that it raised during Bihar assembly polls. 

However, the meeting of the two leaders after the NDA victory in Bihar has raised eyebrows about whether the election strategist will be coming closer to the Congress. 

Meanwhile, while speaking to the media in Parliament earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi, when asked about her meeting with Kishore, said, “Is this even news? There are many critical issues, including air pollution in Delhi. Ministers of the government are not allowing the house to run, and what is happening inside Parliament?”

The sources said that the Congress is trying to keep the meeting of Vadra with Kishore under wraps and does not want to give more prominence to it. 

Earlier in 2017, Kishore had stitched the campaign for Congress in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh with campaigns like UP ke ladke, including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, and Coffee with Captain in Punjab. Congress had won the Punjab assembly polls then. 

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 8:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: congressJan Suraaj PartyPrashant KishorePriyanka Gandhi

RELATED News

‘Don’t Go Through A Problem Twice,’ Suggests Anupam Kher After His Connecting IndiGo Flight To Khajuraho Film Festival Gets Cancelled, Airline Blames The ‘Severe Fog’

Who Is Sanjay Saraogi? Six Time Darbhanga MLA Appointed New BJP Bihar Chief, A Look At His Political Career And Key Achievements

‘Why are spectators being arrested?’: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Questions Arrests After Messi Kolkata Event Chaos

‘We Have Different Ideologies, But It Doesn’t Mean…’ Kangana Ranaut Slams Congress Over Anti-Modi Slogans, Demands Apology For ‘Hurting Entire Nation’

Pune Road Rage Horror: Mumbai HR Executive Loses Vision As Glass Shards Damage Eye After Three Men Chase And Attack Her

LATEST NEWS

Priyanka Gandhi–Prashant Kishore Meet: What Was Discussed and What It Means for Congress

Paris’ Iconic Louvre Shutdown Explained: Strike, Security Concerns And A Museum Under Pressure

After Calling Dhurandhar ‘Propaganda,’ Pakistan Announces New Movie ‘Mera Lyari’ To Tell ‘Authentic’ Story Of The Town

Caught On Cam: Chilling Moment When Elderly Sydney Victim Confronted The Shooter Head-On, Internet Says, ‘He Died A Hero’

‘Crowd Full Of Discipline, No Chaos Like Kolkata’: Fans Hail Mumbai’s Crowd Management During Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour

Two-Time Amazon Bestseller at 16, Shaurya Singhvi Sets a New Benchmark

‘If He Does Not Perform In…’ R Ashwin Opens Up About Shubman Gill’s Poor Batting Form, Says Can’t Bring Sanju Samson

Will Australia Toughen Gun Laws After Bondi Beach Mass Shooting?

Samsung Likely To Increase Prices Of Galaxy A Series, What Can Be Possible Reasons?

Can Foreigners Finally Own Property In Saudi Arabia? New Law Explained As Country Eases Rules, Check Fine And What Stays Off-Limit

Priyanka Gandhi–Prashant Kishore Meet: What Was Discussed and What It Means for Congress

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Priyanka Gandhi–Prashant Kishore Meet: What Was Discussed and What It Means for Congress

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Priyanka Gandhi–Prashant Kishore Meet: What Was Discussed and What It Means for Congress
Priyanka Gandhi–Prashant Kishore Meet: What Was Discussed and What It Means for Congress
Priyanka Gandhi–Prashant Kishore Meet: What Was Discussed and What It Means for Congress
Priyanka Gandhi–Prashant Kishore Meet: What Was Discussed and What It Means for Congress

QUICK LINKS