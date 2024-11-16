Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
Protesters Attack Manipur CM’s Son-In-Law, MLAs Over Hostage Deaths

Protests erupted in Manipur as angry mobs targeted the homes of two ministers and three MLAs in Imphal, demanding justice for three people killed in Jiribam district.

Tensions escalated in Manipur Saturday after protesters stormed the houses of two ministers and three MLAs in Imphal, capital of the state, following demands for justice over tragic deaths of three persons in Jiribam district. Violent protests broke out after bodies suspected to be six missing persons from Jiribam district were discovered, aggravating public angst and ire.

Mob Attacks Houses Of Top Officials

This protest targeted the house of Health and Family Welfare Minister Sapam Ranjan in Lamphel Sanakeithel area, described as a coordinated attack by authorities. Following that act of aggression, there was another similar attack on the home of BJP legislator RK Imo in Sagolband, Imphal West district. RK Imo, the son-in-law to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, drew public ire when protesters conducted a sit-in process outside his home, calling for action on their part from the government.

Another high-profile office attacked by the mob was that of Keishamthong constituency’s independent legislator Sapam Nishikanta Singh along Tiddim Road. As access to the legislator seemed impossible, protesters decided to focus their outrage on his office property belonging to a local newspaper. The police were forced into action as these protests started gaining momentum, and the Imphal West administration responded with an indefinite prohibition order to abate the disturbance .
Background of the Tragic Incident

Situation escalated after the discovery of three bodies on Friday night near the confluence of the Jiri and Barak rivers along the Manipur-Assam border. It is suspected that these bodies belong to six persons who had been unaccounted for after being taken hostage by a group of Kuki insurgents from the Bokobera area of Jiribam. Women and children were reportedly abducted and held at gunpoint. On the other side, a dozen rebels were clashing with the CRPF. The fierce shoot-out killed ten Kuki rebels.

The gruesome deaths have added further explosiveness to already tension-laden relations between the Meitei and Kuki communities, specially since violent conflict broke out more than a year ago in the region. Communities have been divided along ethnic lines by the ongoing strife, further exacerbating the instability in the region.

Calls For Accountability And Action

In the aftermath of such gruesome deaths, people are demanding outright accountability in terms of the government. The protesters demand that the authorities arrest the murderers within 24 hours and bring justice to the victims. The situation is still taut as authorities continue to wriggle through the crisis in the area while community leaders urge people to remain calm amidst the investigations.

Filed under

