Protests Erupt In Katra Over Proposed Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project

Jammu’s Katra town is set to observe a complete shutdown on Wednesday, December 18, in protest against the proposed ₹250-crore ropeway project that aims to connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat, the path leading to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district. This shutdown, organized by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, includes shopkeepers, pony owners, and palanquin bearers who have voiced concerns over the negative impact the ropeway could have on Katra’s economy.

Concerns Over Economic Impact

Opponents of the ropeway argue that the project will divert pilgrims away from Katra’s bustling market, potentially leading to a significant decline in business for the thousands of shopkeepers and service providers who rely on the steady flow of visitors to the town. This growing unease has spurred protests, with participants chanting slogans against the shrine board’s decision to set up the ropeway along the trek route.

On December 15, a large rally took place through Katra’s main market, with protesters marching to voice their concerns. Former minister Jugal Kishore Sharma, who joined the rally, emphasized that the protesters were not opposed to the shrine board but to the specific ropeway project that they believe would harm the town and its economy.

Ongoing Protests and Clashes

This is not the first time protests have erupted over the ropeway proposal. Last month, a four-day protest was held by shopkeepers, laborers, and pony and palanquin owners. These workers are worried that the project would render them jobless, as many pilgrims might choose the quicker, more convenient ropeway over the traditional trek. The protesters also criticized the shrine board for proceeding with the project despite their opposition, and demanded that the FIR filed after clashes between anti-ropeway protesters and the police be revoked.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, speaking on behalf of the protesters, reiterated their stance: “We believe this project is ill-conceived and is like playing with our religious sentiments besides making the stakeholders jobless.” He urged the central government and the lieutenant governor to halt the project immediately, asserting that it would destroy both the pilgrimage experience and Katra’s economy. The protesters are calling for a written assurance from the lieutenant governor or the home minister that no ropeway will be constructed.

Hunger Strike and Continued Resistance

The protests are set to escalate further, with Bhupinder Singh Jamwal, the president of the Vaishno Devi Trek Mazdoor Union, announcing that five members of the Sangharsh Samiti will go on a hunger strike during the Katra bandh on December 18. The protesters are also seeking the support of the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and the Jammu Bar Association to strengthen their cause.

The unrest highlights the deep concerns among the local community about the long-term effects of the proposed ropeway, with many calling for a reconsideration of the project in order to safeguard both their livelihoods and the cultural integrity of the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.

Read More : Jeet Adani Explores The Role Of Technology In Shaping A Sustainable Future At IIT Bombay