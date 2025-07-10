LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > India > ‘Prove You Are On Period’: 8 School Staff Booked In Thane For Forcing Girls To Strip

‘Prove You Are On Period’: 8 School Staff Booked In Thane For Forcing Girls To Strip

Police in Thane’s Shahapur district have booked eight staff members, including the principal and an attendant, after allegations emerged that schoolgirls in Classes 5–10 were forced to strip for checks to determine menstruation, following the discovery of bloodstains in the washroom.

Menstruation Check In Thane School

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 12:48:58 IST

Brutality at its peak! A private school in Thane, Maharashtra has come under the radar after they allegedly forced girls from classes 5 to 10 undress and check if they are in periods. 

The Thane cops arrested the Principal, the woman attendant, teachers , a total of six staffs of the private school under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident occurred on Tuesday after bloodstains were found in the school’s washroom, prompting staff to conduct the checks without parental consent or medical supervision.

Girls Taken to Washroom and Forced to Undress

According to the FIR, the principal summoned the girls to the school convention hall on Tuesday morning. There, staff screened images of the bloodstains on the washroom walls and floors using a projector. The girls were asked if any of them were menstruating.

Those who admitted it were made to submit their thumb impressions, while those who denied were allegedly taken to the washroom one by one. A woman attendant reportedly forced each girl to undress for physical examination in front of others, violating personal privacy and bodily autonomy.

Parents Demand Action, Situation Turns Tense at School

Several aggrieved parents and child rights activists gathered at the school premises on Wednesday to protest the incident. Thane (rural) Additional Superintendent of Police Rahul Zalte confirmed that the situation turned tense as parents demanded immediate action.

 A parent of a Class 7 student said, “My daughter came home shaking. She told me she was forced to take off her clothes in the washroom in front of other students. This is not discipline, it is mental harassment.” Police deployed teams to control the crowd and began recording statements from affected families.

Police Register Case Under BNS and POCSO Act

Police registered a case against eight people, including the principal, four teachers, a female attendant, and two trustees. The charges include Section 74 (outraging modesty) and Section 76 (intent to disrobe) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as several provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Late on Wednesday, police confirmed that they arrested the principal and the woman attendant responsible for the physical examination. Authorities also confirmed the dismissal of the principal from her position following the arrest.

Must Read: 4.4 Magnitude Of Earthquake Hits Delhi NCR: Why Is Delhi Prone To Earthquakes ?

Tags: menstruation check in school

More News

Is Ana de Armas Already Planning For Kids Amid Romance Rumours With Tom Cruise?
US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence
Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case
Google Gemini Pro Subscribers Can Now Convert Photo-to-Video
Amid Marathi Row, Shilpa Shetty Says She Is A Proud Maharashtrian: I Am Not A South India Cinema Heroine

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?