‘Prove You Are On Period’: 8 School Staff Booked In Thane For Forcing Girls To Strip

Brutality at its peak! A private school in Thane, Maharashtra has come under the radar after they allegedly forced girls from classes 5 to 10 undress and check if they are in periods.

The Thane cops arrested the Principal, the woman attendant, teachers , a total of six staffs of the private school under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident occurred on Tuesday after bloodstains were found in the school’s washroom, prompting staff to conduct the checks without parental consent or medical supervision.

Girls Taken to Washroom and Forced to Undress

According to the FIR, the principal summoned the girls to the school convention hall on Tuesday morning. There, staff screened images of the bloodstains on the washroom walls and floors using a projector. The girls were asked if any of them were menstruating.

Those who admitted it were made to submit their thumb impressions, while those who denied were allegedly taken to the washroom one by one. A woman attendant reportedly forced each girl to undress for physical examination in front of others, violating personal privacy and bodily autonomy.

Parents Demand Action, Situation Turns Tense at School

Several aggrieved parents and child rights activists gathered at the school premises on Wednesday to protest the incident. Thane (rural) Additional Superintendent of Police Rahul Zalte confirmed that the situation turned tense as parents demanded immediate action.

A parent of a Class 7 student said, “My daughter came home shaking. She told me she was forced to take off her clothes in the washroom in front of other students. This is not discipline, it is mental harassment.” Police deployed teams to control the crowd and began recording statements from affected families.

Police Register Case Under BNS and POCSO Act

Police registered a case against eight people, including the principal, four teachers, a female attendant, and two trustees. The charges include Section 74 (outraging modesty) and Section 76 (intent to disrobe) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as several provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Late on Wednesday, police confirmed that they arrested the principal and the woman attendant responsible for the physical examination. Authorities also confirmed the dismissal of the principal from her position following the arrest.

