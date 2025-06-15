Pune Bridge Collapse: Two Dead, Several Injured As Iron Bridge Over Indrayani River Crashes Amid Tourist Rush

In a tragic incident on Sunday afternoon, an old iron bridge over the Indrayani River in Pune’s Kundmala area collapsed, leaving at least two people dead, 32 injured, and many feared missing, according to officials. The collapse occurred around 3:30 PM, when the bridge was reportedly packed with tourists taking advantage of the monsoon weekend.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the incident and expressed deep sorrow. “I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragedy that occurred when a bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed in Indori, near Talegaon,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He also added that rescue efforts are being monitored closely and support has been mobilized.

Authorities report that the 30-year-old bridge located near an old dam and popular waterfall had drawn a large number of visitors. According to Sunil Shelke, the local MLA from Maval, “Around 100 people were present on the bridge. Some fell off but managed to reach the shore.”

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police confirmed that approximately 10 to 15 people were feared trapped in the river following the collapse. So far, five to six individuals have been rescued. Among the injured, six people are reported to be in critical condition and are undergoing treatment at local hospitals.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gaikwad (Zone 2, Pimpri-Chinchwad) told the media that “An old iron bridge near the lake and waterfall collapsed between 3:30 and 4:30 PM. As per initial information, two people have lost their lives, and 6–7 others have been injured and are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.”

Rescue teams from the Talegaon Dabhade police station were the first to reach the site, followed by two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, who are now conducting an extensive search and rescue operation in the river and surrounding area.

NCP leader Supriya Sule reacted to the incident, calling it “very unfortunate.” She added, “It is feared that some citizens on the bridge may have been swept away. I pray that they are found safe. I have spoken to the Pune District Collector, who is sending all necessary assistance.”

Eyewitness accounts suggest that structural stress due to age and increased footfall may have contributed to the collapse. Monsoon rains have caused rising water levels in the Indrayani River, which likely placed additional strain on the bridge.

As the search continues, fears remain that the death toll may rise, with more bodies possibly swept away in the strong currents. Authorities have urged citizens to avoid the area and cooperate with ongoing rescue efforts.

Further updates from local officials and disaster response teams are awaited.