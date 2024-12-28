Punjab Farmers To Hold ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ On January 4, Jagjit SinghDallewal Says No Pressure To Fast

Punjab farmers, escalating their protests against the Centre, have called for a massive Kisan Mahapanchayat at the Khanauri protest site on January 4. The announcement comes amidst heightened tensions and Supreme Court intervention regarding farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s ongoing hunger strike, which entered its 33rd day on Saturday.

Dallewal, 70, has been on an indefinite fast, demanding a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops. Responding to reports that he was being forcibly detained by fellow protesters, Dallewal firmly stated in a video message, “I am sitting here on my own will, under no pressure. This fast is for saving farmers, not a publicity stunt.”

The Supreme Court, in an extraordinary hearing, admonished the Punjab government for failing to shift Dallewal to a hospital, expressing concern over his health. The vacation bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia, gave the Punjab government till December 31 to act, even suggesting seeking help from the Centre if required.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Kaka Singh Kotra announced the Mahapanchayat, stating it would unite farmers from across the nation to address their pressing demands. Dallewal, despite his fast, may address the gathering in Khanauri. The farmers remain steadfast, rejecting the government’s assurances until tangible steps are taken.

The Punjab government admitted resistance from farmers encircling Dallewal, preventing his transfer to a hospital. The Supreme Court labeled this behavior by some farmer leaders as “surprising and questionable,” adding complexity to the already volatile situation.

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar emphasized that Dallewal’s demands must be met before he ends his fast. Meanwhile, jathas (groups) of farmers attempting to march to Delhi have been repeatedly halted by Haryana’s security forces, further escalating the standoff.

The Kisan Mahapanchayat on January 4 promises to be a pivotal moment in the ongoing farmer movement, rallying voices from across states as the nation watches closely.

