Saturday, December 28, 2024
‘A Grave Insult To Manmohan Singh’, Rahul Gandhi On Former PM’s Funeral At Crematorium

Rahul Gandhi slams BJP for cremating former PM Manmohan Singh at Nigam Bodh Ghat, calling it a "grave insult" to his legacy and community.

‘A Grave Insult To Manmohan Singh’, Rahul Gandhi On Former PM’s Funeral At Crematorium

In an emotional outcry following the cremation of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh at Nigam Bodh Ghat, Rahul Gandhi lambasted the BJP-led central government for allegedly insulting the legacy of the first Sikh Prime Minister of India.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions, was given a state funeral with full military honors. However, controversy erupted over the Congress’s demand for Singh’s last rites to be performed at a location designated for a memorial befitting his contributions to India.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, expressed anguish on social media, accusing the government of failing to honor the dignity and legacy of Singh, who served as Prime Minister for a decade and is widely credited with elevating India’s economic stature.

In a post on X, Gandhi wrote,

“The present government has insulted the great son of Mother India and the first Prime Minister of the Sikh community, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji, by performing his last rites at the Nigam Bodh Ghat today.”

He emphasized that Singh deserved the “highest respect” and a designated Samadhi Sthal, similar to other former Prime Ministers.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had earlier written to the Prime Minister, urging that Singh’s cremation take place at a location where a memorial could honor his monumental legacy. Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh called the government’s decision “a deliberate insult” to a leader of global repute and unparalleled achievements.

Ramesh highlighted the nation’s confusion, stating:

“Why couldn’t the Government of India find a location for his cremation and memorial that reflects his stature?”

Home Minister Amit Shah, after a cabinet meeting on Friday, assured Kharge and Singh’s family that space for a memorial would be allocated later. Despite this assurance, the Congress has criticized the government’s handling of the situation as disrespectful.

Dr. Singh, known as the architect of India’s economic reforms, is credited with steering the nation toward becoming an economic superpower. His contributions as an economist, a statesman, and the first Sikh Prime Minister remain unparalleled.

Rahul Gandhi concluded, “Dr. Manmohan Singh was a great son of this country and his proud community. His legacy deserves respect and a befitting memorial.”

ALSO READ: Bharat Pulse Survey: Why Do You Think The New Bangladeshi Government Is Being Hostile Toward India?

Filed under

Manmohan Singh Rahul Gandhi

