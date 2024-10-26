Punjab’s Chakka Jam: Farmers Unite For Timely Paddy Procurement And Support

Farmers in Punjab are set to hold a one-day protest on Saturday, October 26, primarily targeting the state government for various longstanding grievances, including delays in the procurement of paddy. The protest will involve blocking roads at key locations across the state, as announced by Surjeet Singh Phul, the Chairman of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) Punjab.

Details of the Protest

The farmers plan to initiate a “chakka jam” at four strategic points: one each in the Sangrur and Moga districts, as well as in Phagwara and Batala. The protest is scheduled to commence at 1 PM and may continue indefinitely if their demands are not addressed. Phul emphasized that the action aims to highlight the urgent need for timely procurement, as only about 10% of the expected 11.10 lakh tonnes of paddy has been lifted by procurement agencies since the season began on October 1.

This year’s procurement process has faced significant delays, which has left many farmers frustrated. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called on the central government for assistance in expediting the procurement process. A recent meeting in Delhi, chaired by Union Food Minister Prahlad Joshi, aimed to address these procurement delays but has not yet yielded results.

Stubble Burning Concerns

In addition to the procurement delays, today’s protest will also address the penalties imposed on farmers for stubble burning. Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), criticized the government for taking punitive measures against farmers without offering viable solutions for managing stubble. Tikait urged the government to clarify what farmers are supposed to do with the stubble, especially in light of severe penalties that could restrict their ability to sell produce.

Growing Frustration Among Farmers

The farmers have expressed their discontent over the state government’s inadequate support. On October 21, they urged the authorities to find a permanent solution for the stubble burning issue, which many view as a compulsion rather than a choice. Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticized the AAP government, claiming it has resorted to filing FIRs against farmers instead of providing necessary support during these challenging times.

As the protest unfolds, the farmers are united in their demands for a fair procurement process and a sensible approach to managing stubble burning. Their actions reflect the ongoing struggles of the agricultural community in Punjab, as they seek to ensure their livelihoods are safeguarded.

