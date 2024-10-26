Recent reports indicate a troubling resurgence of stubble burning incidents in various regions of Haryana and Punjab, despite strong criticism from the Supreme Court regarding the inaction of both state governments. On Friday, instances of stubble burning were documented in Kaithal district and along the Karnal-Jind road, as well as in Hardo Putli village of Amritsar and Handiaya village of Barnala.

Stubble burning is a significant environmental issue, contributing to air pollution by releasing vast amounts of smoke and harmful emissions. The practice involves burning crop residues left on fields after harvesting, a method that farmers often resort to due to time constraints and the need for quick field preparation for the next planting season. However, this practice poses severe risks to air quality, especially in urban areas.

On October 23, the Supreme Court expressed its disappointment with the Haryana and Punjab governments for their failure to implement effective measures to combat stubble burning. The bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Augustine George Masih, emphasized that every citizen has a fundamental right to live in a clean and pollution-free environment. The court criticized the lack of stringent action against offenders, noting that only nominal fines were imposed, and questioned why there had been no prosecutions if the governments were genuinely committed to enforcing the law.

In response to the escalating air pollution crisis, which the court is monitoring, it has scheduled further discussions on pollution sources, including transport emissions in Delhi, the impact of local industries, and issues related to open garbage burning.

In light of these concerns, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the government’s initiative to provide financial incentives to farmers. The state is offering Rs 1,000 per acre to farmers who refrain from burning stubble, aiming to encourage sustainable agricultural practices and improve air quality in the Delhi-NCR region. Saini mentioned ongoing efforts to increase this subsidy and enhance the availability of necessary equipment for effective stubble management.

Additionally, on October 21, farmers in Punjab voiced their struggles, urging the government to seek a permanent solution to the stubble burning issue, explaining that they often feel compelled to resort to burning due to financial and operational pressures.

As the situation develops, both state governments face mounting pressure to address stubble burning comprehensively, balancing agricultural practices with environmental responsibilities.

