Home > India > Putin’s India Visit: When Does Russian President Land In India? Check Full Itinerary Here Including His Dinner With PM Modi

Putin's India Visit: Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on December 4–5 for the 23rd India-Russia summit with PM Modi. Marking 25 years of strategic partnership, the visit includes key talks on defence, trade, energy, and technology, along with major agreements and high-level business discussions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India on December 4–5 ( PHOTO: X)
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India on December 4–5 ( PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: December 3, 2025 16:02:18 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin is heading to India on December 4–5 for the 23rd India-Russia summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It’s his first trip to India in four years, and honestly, a lot’s riding on it.

Both countries are gearing up for big agreements, meetings with top business names, and a state banquet. People are calling it a new chapter in their partnership.

When will Putin land in India?  

Reports say he’ll touch down in New Delhi on the evening of December 4. PM Modi is rolling out the red carpet with a private dinner at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. 

This visit isn’t just another diplomatic stop, it marks 25 years of India-Russia strategic partnership. Plus, it’s Putin’s first visit since Russia began military action in Ukraine back in 2022, which gives the whole thing extra weight.

Key meetings on December 5

The main action kicks off on December 5. Putin gets an official welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the morning ceremonial guard of honour and all. After that, he’ll head to Rajghat to pay his respects at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial.

The summit itself gets going around 11 am at Hyderabad House. Expect Modi and Putin to talk defence, energy, trade, technology, space, and more. They’re set to sign off on several major agreements, and they’ll make a joint statement when they’re done.

Trade ties between India and Russia

Later, around 4 pm, both leaders will speak at the India-Russia Business Forum. They’re meeting business leaders at Bharat Mandapam, and the focus is clear: ramp up trade even further. Trade ties between India and Russia have picked up in a big way lately.

There’s more in the pipeline, too. The two sides are wrapping up a labour mobility pact, which means more skilled and semi-skilled Indian workers could soon head to Russia for jobs in construction, healthcare, and hospitality.

They’re also talking about a free-trade deal with the Eurasian Economic Union, more cooperation on civil nuclear projects, the safe return of Indian nationals serving in the Russian military, and boosting defence ties.

Putin’s meeting with President Draupadi Murmu

In the evening, President Draupadi Murmu will host a state banquet for Putin—set for around 7 pm. After a packed thirty hours or so, Putin heads home late on December 5.

One last thing: Russia Today is launching its India operations during this visit, with a 100-person bureau ready to report from the ground.

Here are some Quick facts:

– Putin last visited India in December 2021, before the Ukraine conflict.

– He’ll spend about 30 hours in the country this time.

– Key events: Private dinner, the summit, business forum, launch of Russia Today’s India operations, and a state banquet.

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 3:35 PM IST
QUICK LINKS