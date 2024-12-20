Rahul Gandhi FINALLY Ditches His Signature White T-Shirt After A Year, Switches To BLUE For This Reason

In a striking instance in Uttar Pradesh, when an Ambedkar statue was painted saffron in 2018, a local Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader promptly restored it to blue.

After a year of sporting his signature white T-shirt through harsh weather, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared on Thursday in a blue polo T-shirt, marking a significant shift. His choice of attire coincided with a political demonstration by Opposition MPs, many of whom also wore blue, as they protested against remarks made by Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha about Dalit icon BR Ambedkar.

Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra—dressed in a blue saree—and other Congress leaders, carried portraits of Ambedkar while demanding Shah’s resignation and an apology. The sight of blue-clad leaders has reignited discussions on the historical and cultural significance of the color in Dalit identity and resistance.

The Legacy of Blue in Dalit Movements

BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of India’s Constitution, is consistently depicted in blue in statues and images across the country. Blue has become a prominent symbol of Dalit resistance, notably during major protests like the 2018 demonstrations against a Supreme Court ruling perceived to weaken the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as well as the nationwide outcry following the 2016 suicide of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula.

In a striking instance in Uttar Pradesh, when an Ambedkar statue was painted saffron in 2018, a local Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader promptly restored it to blue, underscoring the color’s deep connection to Dalit identity.

Blue in Political Symbols

Political movements advocating for Dalit rights, such as the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Chandrashekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party, prominently feature blue in their flags and symbols. The blue gamcha, often worn by the Azad Samaj Party leader, further reinforces this association.

The roots of blue’s significance in Dalit identity trace back to Ambedkar himself. According to Lalji Nirmal of Ambedkar Mahasabha, blue was Ambedkar’s favorite color and featured prominently in his personal life.

Retired IPS officer and Dalit activist SR Darapuri highlighted that blue was the color of the flag of the Scheduled Castes Federation of India, a political party founded by Ambedkar in 1942. When the Republican Party of India (RPI) succeeded the federation in 1956, it retained the blue flag as a symbol of continuity.

Philosophical Significance of Blue

Beyond its historical and political roots, blue holds philosophical significance. Political science professor Raosaheb Kasbe and Dalit rights activist Kancha Ilaiah have noted its symbolic connection to the sky, representing equality and inclusivity.

Ambedkar reportedly viewed the sky as a universal and impartial entity, emphasizing that under the blue sky, everyone is equal—just as Dalits, Shudras, and tribals are integral parts of the nation. This interpretation aligns with the vision of inclusivity and justice championed by Ambedkar.

Rahul Gandhi’s switch from white to blue underscores the enduring resonance of the color in Indian politics. As a symbol of Dalit identity and Ambedkar’s legacy, blue transcends mere aesthetics, embodying resistance, equality, and unity.

For the Congress party, embracing the symbolism of blue could reflect its strategic alignment with Ambedkar’s ideals, a move that resonated with voters in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.