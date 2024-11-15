Rahul Gandhi Greets On Guru Nanak Jayanti, Says ‘His Teachings Of ‘Sarbat Da Bhala Will Always Guide Us’

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) schedules annual bank holidays by considering major national and state-specific observances, as well as standard weekend closures on the second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday.

On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, several Indian states will observe a bank holiday in honor of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab. This occasion celebrates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founding figure of Sikhism, and holds great cultural and spiritual significance, especially as it aligns with Kartika Purnima. Here’s an overview of the regions where banks will be closed for this auspicious event.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) schedules annual bank holidays by considering major national and state-specific observances, as well as standard weekend closures on the second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday. While many states will see banking operations paused for Guru Nanak Jayanti, branches in other areas may remain open and functional.

Rahul Gandhi greets on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Sharing on the social media handle X, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Tribute to Guru Nanak Dev ji on his birth anniversary. His life is a symbol of sacrifice, penance, service and goodwill. His teachings of ‘Sarbat da Bhala’ always guide us. Happy Guru Purnima to everyone.”