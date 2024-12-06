Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Holds Protest Over Adani Issue In Parliament

As the parliament resumes today, the opposition leaders Including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds protest outside the parliament.

#WATCH | Delhi: Opposition MPs including Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hold a protest over Adani matter, at the Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/S28BwNTpdM — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2024

Ek Hai To Safe h : Protest

In a dramatic protest over the Adani controversy, Congress MPs today staged a demonstration in Parliament, wearing jackets with the slogan “Modi Adani Ek Hain” (Modi and Adani are one). The symbolic protest was to bring into public view the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into allegations of bribery and fraud made by billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew by US prosecutors.

The protest saw senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and his sister and fellow MP Priyanka Gandhi, wearing black jackets with the slogan written on them. MPs gathered at the Parliament complex to drive home their demand for accountability.

Rahul Gandhi, speaking in front of the media during the protest, said, “The Prime Minister Modi cannot be allowed to have an authentic investigation of Adani. That means Modi has to probe himself. Modi and Adani are not two; they are one.”

The Opposition has been constantly demanding more scrutiny of the allegations, arguing that the close relationship between the Prime Minister and Adani raises serious questions about transparency and governance. The protest was part of their broader efforts to bring the issue to the national stage.

