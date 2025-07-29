Rahul Gandhi To Adopt 22 Orphan Children In Pakistan Shelling In Operation Sindoor

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has announced his decision to adopt 22 children who lost their parents during Pakistani artillery shelling in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The children became orphaned following intense cross-border shelling by the Pakistan Army amid heightened tensions during Operation Sindoor. Rahul Gandhi took this step to provide long-term support and care for the affected children.

For them, patriotism is loud slogans. For @RahulGandhi, it is silently lived passion. pic.twitter.com/XCISAOUK21 — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) July 29, 2025

His office confirmed that all arrangements for their education, shelter, and welfare will be managed through his personal initiative. The announcement came as cross-border hostilities continued to claim civilian lives in border villages.

Pakistan Shells LoC Areas Following India’s Military Strikes

The Pakistan Army increased heavy shelling along multiple sectors of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. This escalation followed India’s air and missile strikes under Operation Sindoor, which targeted multiple terror camps across the border. According to military sources, Pakistani forces used artillery to target civilian areas, resulting in casualties and infrastructure damage.

The Indian Army responded effectively to each provocation and maintained control over border positions. The areas worst hit included Poonch, Rajouri, and parts of Baramulla. Shelling incidents affected both civilian and military infrastructure, prompting high alert across the LoC.

Indian Forces Strike Nine Terror Targets Under Operation Sindoor

On May 7, the Indian armed forces carried out targeted missile strikes on nine terror-linked sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These strikes came in direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. The military operation, codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor,’ hit several high-profile terror camps, including Jaish-e-Mohammad’s base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s facility in Muridke.

Defence sources confirmed that precision strikes neutralised strategic locations used for planning cross-border attacks. Operation Sindoor marked one of India’s most extensive counterterrorism responses in recent years, drawing global attention to the ongoing threat from Pakistani terror outfits.

Following the Pahalgam terror massacre, India launched a swift and coordinated military response under Operation Sindoor. Intelligence agencies provided key inputs on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Within two weeks of the civilian killings, Indian armed forces executed the strikes with high-precision missile systems. Officials confirmed that the targeted sites were under surveillance for several days.

The strike received support from multiple international allies who condemned the Pahalgam killings. Indian officials also briefed foreign embassies and international bodies about the military action, reaffirming India’s right to defend its citizens against cross-border terrorism.

Must Read: Parliament Monsoon Session Day 7 LIVE: Operation Sindoor Discussion To Resume Today