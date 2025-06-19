Rahul Gandhi Turns 55: PM Modi, BJP Leaders Join Congress Allies In Birthday Greetings

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, turned 55 on Thursday and received warm birthday wishes from across the political spectrum. The occasion saw not only heartfelt messages from Congress allies but also greetings from senior leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a moment of rare political civility.

PM Modi Leads Birthday Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to extend greetings. Taking to social media platform X, he wrote, “Birthday greetings to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.” The message stood out in an era often marked by fierce political rivalry between the BJP and Congress.

Union Ministers and BJP Leaders Extend Greetings

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wished Rahul Gandhi, posting, “Greetings to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life.”

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari posted a message saying, “Extending my heartfelt birthday wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh Shri @RahulGandhi ji. May this occasion bring joy and the year ahead be filled with health and prosperity.”

Even BJP leader Naveen Jindal joined in the chorus of greetings, underlining the significance of the day.

Warm Words from Congress Allies and State Leaders

On the opposition side, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin shared a deeply personal message, calling Gandhi his “brother-in-ideals.” His post read, “Warm birthday wishes to my brother-in-ideals, @RahulGandhi bound not by blood, but by thought, vision, and purpose. May you continue to stand firm and lead with courage. In our march towards a brighter India, victory shall be ours.”

Renowned actor and politician Kamal Haasan also posted his birthday wishes, stating: “May you continue on the path of unity, compassion, and courage with the same quiet resolve and steel that have defined you.”

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar praised Rahul Gandhi’s dedication to public service. “Warm birthday wishes to our leader Shri @RahulGandhi avaru. Your commitment to the people of India, clarity of purpose, and constant presence on the ground embody true leadership,” he wrote.

Senior Congress leaders such as Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, and Shatrughan Sinha also joined in extending birthday wishes.

Indian Youth Congress Celebrates With Job Fair in Delhi

To commemorate the occasion, the Indian Youth Congress is organizing a large-scale job fair at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium on June 19. The initiative, according to party officials, reflects Rahul Gandhi’s consistent focus on youth empowerment and employment.

The job fair is expected to attract over 100 companies and multinational corporations, offering more than 5000 job opportunities to young job seekers from across the country.

Indian Youth Congress officials stated that the event is intended not only as a celebration but also as a gesture of commitment to economic and social development, in line with Rahul Gandhi’s vision.

An Occasion Marked by Bipartisanship and Purpose

While political debates remain sharp in Parliament, the wide-ranging birthday wishes for Rahul Gandhi from both supporters and critics illustrate a rare moment of bipartisanship. The day also served as a platform to highlight the Congress leader’s continuing influence in Indian politics.

Rahul Gandhi, who represents Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, was recently appointed Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, following the Congress party’s significant performance in the 2024 general elections.

As the Congress continues to assert itself in the political space, Gandhi’s leadership is being increasingly acknowledged even by those outside his party.

Rahul Gandhi’s 55th birthday became more than just a personal celebration it reflected his growing political stature and cross-party recognition. With well-wishes coming from the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, and state leaders alike, and the Indian Youth Congress celebrating through a meaningful job fair, the day offered a glimpse into a more collaborative and people-focused political environment.

ALSO READ: Bypolls: Polling Underway In Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal, and Kerala, Check Result Date For Key Assembly Seats Here