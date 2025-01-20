Rahul Gandhi Urges Nadda And Atishi To Advocate For Increased Investment In Public Healthcare In Upcoming Budget

Following his visit to the night shelters near AIIMS Delhi, Rahul Gandhi expressed his concern over the dire conditions faced by patients and their families who travel from across India seeking medical care at the premier institution.

New Delhi, Jan 20 – In a letter addressed to Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, called for immediate attention to the pressing issues of public healthcare, particularly those affecting patients outside the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Highlighting AIIMS Delhi’s Overburdened Facilities

Following his visit to the night shelters near AIIMS Delhi, Rahul Gandhi expressed his concern over the dire conditions faced by patients and their families who travel from across India seeking medical care at the premier institution. In his letter to Nadda, he described how patients were forced to endure harsh winter conditions with inadequate shelter, water, and sanitation facilities.

“I was saddened to see hundreds of patients and their family members huddled on the footpath and in the subway in the bitter winter cold, with only thin blankets to protect them,” wrote Gandhi. He emphasized the emotional and financial toll this takes on patients, many of whom spend their life savings and wait for months to receive treatment.

Gandhi called for the central government to take immediate action in the upcoming Budget to substantially increase investments in public healthcare. He specifically recommended that the government collaborate with AIIMS, the Delhi government, and charitable organizations to provide essential resources such as heating, bedding, water, and shelter for patients.

Beyond immediate measures, he pointed to the overburdened state of AIIMS Delhi, which he believes is indicative of a larger systemic issue where millions of Indians are unable to access affordable and high-quality healthcare in their own regions. To address this, Gandhi urged the operationalization of new AIIMS facilities across the country to ease the pressure on existing institutions.

Strengthening Public Healthcare Infrastructure

The Congress leader also highlighted the importance of strengthening the healthcare infrastructure at all levels, from primary to tertiary care, through enhanced partnerships between the central government and state governments. Gandhi stressed that schemes like Ayushman Bharat should be reviewed to ensure they reduce out-of-pocket expenses for patients and expand their coverage to a broader section of the population.

In his letter, Gandhi further called for a thorough examination of the sharp rise in private healthcare costs, urging the government to take steps to make healthcare more affordable for all.

In his letter to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Rahul Gandhi emphasized the urgent need for the Delhi government to act swiftly during the winter months to provide immediate support to those seeking medical care from AIIMS. He also suggested that permanent facilities be expanded to accommodate patients, in collaboration with AIIMS, the central government, and charitable organizations.

Rahul Gandhi’s Visit to AIIMS and Interactions with Patients

During his visit to AIIMS, Rahul Gandhi interacted with patients and their attendants, who shared their struggles of dealing with the chilling winter conditions while waiting for medical treatment. Gandhi’s surprise visit brought attention to the immediate need for intervention in addressing these challenges.

In conclusion, Rahul Gandhi’s letters underscore the urgency of reforming India’s public healthcare system, ensuring better facilities, and improving access to quality care for all. His calls for immediate action from both the central and Delhi governments aim to alleviate the hardships faced by patients and improve the state of healthcare services across the country.

