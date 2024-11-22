Home
Friday, November 22, 2024
'Rahul Ji Is Absolutely Correct, Adani Must Be Arrested': Lalu Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav expressed strong support on Friday for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s demand for the "immediate arrest" of industrialist Gautam Adani.

‘Rahul Ji Is Absolutely Correct, Adani Must Be Arrested’: Lalu Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav expressed strong support on Friday for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s demand for the “immediate arrest” of industrialist Gautam Adani. The statement comes amid allegations of bribery and fraud against the Adani Group in the United States, which have intensified political discourse in India.

Addressing journalists, Lalu Prasad said, “Rahul Gandhi is absolutely correct. Adani should be arrested.” His remarks underscore his alignment with the Congress and his longstanding opposition to the BJP, which is often seen as being close to Adani.

Prasad, who has been convicted in multiple fodder scam cases and is currently out on bail, appeared resolute in his critique of the embattled industrialist. His comments add fuel to the broader political battle between the opposition’s INDIA bloc, of which his party is a part, and the BJP-led NDA coalition.

Focus on INDIA Bloc’s Stand

When asked about the INDIA bloc’s performance in Jharkhand, where vote counting for assembly elections is scheduled soon, Lalu Prasad deflected. “My primary focus is on my statement that Adani must be arrested. I am not overly concerned about the government in Jharkhand, where we are already in power,” he remarked.

Jharkhand has seen a direct contest between the INDIA bloc and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U). Kumar remains a political rival of Prasad in Bihar politics, despite his alliance with the opposition in national-level coalitions.

Context Behind the Controversy

Rahul Gandhi’s call for Gautam Adani’s arrest stems from accusations of fraudulent practices and bribery involving the Adani Group, as reported by the U.S. Department of Justice. While the conglomerate has strongly denied the allegations, claiming they are baseless and politically motivated, the controversy has given the opposition fresh ammunition to target the BJP government at the center.

Lalu Prasad’s backing of Gandhi’s stance signals a united front within the INDIA bloc against corporate favoritism and alleged corruption. The bloc has frequently accused the BJP of supporting crony capitalism, with Adani often at the center of their allegations.

Political Implications

Lalu Prasad’s fiery statement reinforces the opposition’s intent to keep corruption and corporate accountability in the spotlight as key electoral issues. With assembly polls in Jharkhand and preparations for the 2024 general elections underway, the INDIA bloc appears to be sharpening its attack on the BJP’s corporate connections.

As the political narrative evolves, Prasad’s unequivocal support for Gandhi’s demand highlights a broader strategy to align public discourse around transparency and justice, while challenging the ruling government’s alleged ties with influential industrialists.

Filed under

adani group Lalu Yadav Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement

