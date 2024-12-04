Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Stopped At Ghazipur Border Enroute To Sambhal,Results In Massive Traffic Jam

Home
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Heavy security was deployed on Wednesday morning at the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near the Ghazipur border ahead of the planned visit of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to violence-hit Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh.

Heavy security was deployed on Wednesday morning at the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near the Ghazipur border ahead of the planned visit of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to violence-hit Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. The heightened security measures caused significant traffic congestion, further worsened by Congress workers gathering in the area to show their support.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were later stopped at the Ghazipur border while en route to Sambhal. On being asked whether the leaders would be blocked, ACP Swatantra Kumar Singh stated, “The orders that I have been given are to maintain good security here. We will follow the commands given to us.”

Details of Sambhal Violence and Prohibitory Orders

The Congress delegation intended to visit Sambhal, where violence erupted on November 24 during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque. Protests escalated near Shahi Jama Masjid, leading to clashes with security personnel. The violence resulted in four fatalities and numerous injuries.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been extended in Sambhal until December 31, barring the entry of outsiders into the district. Last week, several Samajwadi Party MPs were similarly stopped from entering the area.

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia had written to senior police officials of nearby districts, requesting that Rahul Gandhi be stopped at district borders, citing the region’s “communal sensitivity.”

The Uttar Pradesh Congress leadership indicated they would push for limited entry if stopped. “Police are citing BNSS 163 in their missive. So we will insist that they allow at least 4 people. If stopped, we will push for allowing Rahul ji, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji, UP incharge Avinash Pande ji, and myself to enter,” stated Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai.

Rahul Gandhi departed Delhi at around 10 am, planning to visit the families of those killed in the violence before returning to Delhi by road.

Background of Tensions in Sambhal

Tensions have been high in Sambhal since November 19, when a court-ordered survey of the mosque was conducted following claims that a Harihar temple once stood at the site. Violence during the second survey on November 24 brought the situation to a boiling point.

The Congress delegation’s planned visit aimed to meet the affected families and assess the situation firsthand.

