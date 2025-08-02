Railways Appoints Station Directors At 73 Congested Stations For Festive Season

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that 73 major railway stations across India will now have Station Directors with the authority to make “on-the-spot decongesting decisions” during festive rush periods. The Railways took this step to improve crowd control and passenger safety at high-footfall stations. Mr. Vaishnaw gave this information in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. These Station Directors will handle real-time decisions to ease congestion and ensure smoother passenger movement, especially during major festivals when railway stations witness large gatherings.

Railways to Improve Foot Over Bridges and Create Permanent Holding Areas

Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha that the Railways will improve crowd management by expanding Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) and building Permanent Holding Areas outside key railway stations. These changes will help regulate the entry of passengers and ensure a better travel experience. The wider FOBs will allow better movement across platforms, while holding zones will prevent overcrowding inside station premises. The Railways aims to complete these structural improvements before the festive season begins. These changes will benefit passengers and station staff by reducing crowding and improving safety standards.

Pilot Project on Holding Areas Underway at Five Stations

The Railways has launched a pilot project to create Holding Areas at five selected stations to study its effectiveness. This initiative will separate confirmed ticket holders from those on waiting lists or without tickets. Confirmed passengers will directly access the platforms, while waitlisted and ticketless travellers will wait outside the station until the train’s arrival. The Holding Areas will ensure controlled entry and minimize chaos during boarding. The Railway Ministry is reviewing this pilot and may expand it to more stations based on performance during peak travel periods.

Railways Installs Surveillance Systems and War Rooms for Crowd Control

Railways is setting up CCTV surveillance systems, walkie-talkies, public announcement systems, and dedicated war rooms at major railway stations to manage heavy crowds. These tools will support the newly appointed Station Directors and ensure real-time monitoring of congestion levels. War rooms will serve as command centres to coordinate emergency response and passenger movement. The surveillance cameras and communication tools will help the authorities detect crowd build-ups early and deploy staff accordingly. This modern approach will improve safety and help manage railway traffic more efficiently during rush hours.

Access to Platforms Restricted to Confirmed Ticket Holders

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw clarified that only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to access platforms at busy stations. Ticketless and waitlisted passengers will stay in designated waiting areas until their trains arrive. This step will prevent overcrowding on platforms and streamline the boarding process. Security personnel will check tickets at multiple entry points to ensure only valid passengers enter. This rule aims to maintain order during peak travel times and protect passengers from the risks associated with overcrowded platforms.

