PM Modi Releases PM-KISAN 20th Installment Worth Rs 20,500 Cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 20th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme on August 2, 2025, from Varanasi. Over 9.7 crore farmers will receive Rs 20,500 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). This move aims to support small and marginal farmers across India.

Authorities will transfer the money directly into Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts to avoid middlemen and ensure transparency. The scheme began in 2019 and has disbursed Rs 3.69 lakh crore through 19 previous instalments. The new payout reinforces the government’s commitment to improving rural welfare and agricultural income for millions of farmers across the country.

Scheme Objectives and Benefits to Farmers

PM-KISAN was launched in February 2019 to support land-holding farmers with Rs 6,000 annually in three equal payments. The scheme helps small and marginal farmers (SMFs) buy farm inputs and avoid loans from moneylenders.

It ensures proper crop health and supports farming activities throughout the year. Over 85% of Indian farmers own less than two hectares of land, and the scheme provides timely funds during sowing or harvesting seasons. These timely transfers help reduce stress, avoid debt, and offer a financial safety net. Farmers also benefit from dignity, recognition, and support from the central government through the initiative.

Wider Reach and Growth in Beneficiaries

In February 2025, PM Modi released the 19th instalment from Bhagalpur, Bihar, benefiting over 9.8 crore farmers with Rs 22,000 crore. The scheme has expanded rapidly due to special enrolment drives. A major saturation campaign under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in late 2023 added over 1 crore new beneficiaries. Within the first 100 days of the new government in June 2024, another 25 lakh farmers joined. Uttar Pradesh topped the list in the 18th instalment with 2.25 crore beneficiaries, followed by Bihar with over 75 lakh. The scheme has created a dependable support system for Indian agriculture.

Digital Tools Empower Farmers Nationwide

India’s digital ecosystem has made PM-KISAN successful. With Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar, and mobile phones, every process—from registration to payment—happens online. Farmers can register, verify land records digitally, and track benefits through mobile apps and web portals. State governments have assisted in verification and outreach. New tools like AgriStack and Kisan eMitra are being introduced to offer personalised help. These advancements ensure that farmers receive benefits without delays. Digital tools also reduce errors and make the process more transparent and farmer-friendly. This setup has empowered farmers and made the system reliable across all states and union territories.

Technological Upgrades for Seamless Access

On February 24, 2020, the government launched the PM-KISAN mobile app to extend access to remote farmers. In 2023, the app was upgraded with a face authentication feature, allowing e-KYC using a simple scan—without OTP or fingerprint. The app allows self-registration, status tracking, and easy KYC updates. Over 5 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs) are helping farmers complete registrations. State officials are now allowed to conduct e-KYC for up to 500 farmers each. These efforts aim to reach every eligible farmer, even in the remotest areas, and ensure they receive benefits with no hurdles or delays.

Launch of AI Chatbot for Farmer Support

In 2023, the Government launched the first AI Chatbot under a flagship scheme to assist PM-KISAN beneficiaries. Known as Kisan-eMitra, the chatbot helps farmers with instant query resolution in regional languages. Integrated with the Digital India BHASHINI platform, it supports multilingual access and voice-based features. Farmers can ask about payment status, registration, eligibility, and more. The chatbot is accessible through the PM-KISAN mobile app and website. It works round the clock to assist farmers. With these features, the chatbot ensures farmers stay informed, solve issues faster, and participate in the scheme more confidently and efficiently.

Linking Mobile Numbers with Aadhaar Made Easy

To help farmers complete their e-KYC, the Department of Posts offers services to link or update Aadhaar with mobile numbers. This facility is available through India Post Payment Bank and helps farmers without smartphones or internet access. The mandatory information includes name, date of birth, bank account details, IFSC code, mobile number, Aadhaar number, and other details from the bank passbook. These steps are essential for successful registration and mandate verification. Ensuring updated information helps in faster processing of instalments and reduces technical errors, making the system more accurate and farmer-friendly across all states.

Five Years of PM-KISAN: A Lifeline for Farmers

Over the last five years, PM-KISAN has improved lives in rural India. Beyond financial aid, the scheme has helped farmers invest in better seeds, new crops, and essential family needs like education and healthcare. Direct transfers have brought dignity and trust in government support. With a strong digital backbone and simplified processes, the scheme has reached farmers on time. PM-KISAN has become a model for effective governance and rural upliftment. For many farmers in India, this scheme is not just financial support it is a symbol of recognition, security, and hope for a better future.

