Amarnath And Kedarnath Yatras Suspended Due To Heavy Rains And Landslides

In Jammu and Kashmir, continuous monsoon rainfall has damaged the Amarnath Yatra routes, leading officials to suspend the pilgrimage until August 3. The affected areas include both the Baltal and Pahalgam tracks, where the rain has disrupted movement and damaged the paths. Authorities have begun repair and maintenance work to restore access. The decision to halt the yatra aims to ensure the safety of the pilgrims. The suspension affects thousands of devotees who had planned the spiritual journey this week, as weather conditions remain harsh in the mountainous region.

Landslides Force Kedarnath Yatra Halt; Over 450 Pilgrims Rescued

Landslides caused by heavy rainfall have blocked key routes leading to the Kedarnath shrine, halting the yatra for the third day in a row. NDRF and SDRF personnel rescued more than 450 stranded pilgrims using forest paths and shifted them safely to Sonprayag. Meanwhile, around 5,000 pilgrims remain at the Sonprayag camp waiting for routes to reopen. The weather continues to pose a serious threat to movement and rescue operations in the area. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as the region stays on high alert due to continuous rain.

Heavy Rain Predicted in Delhi and Gurugram; Yellow Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and Gurugram, warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the next few days. On August 2, Delhi may see thunderstorms and rain, with temperatures expected to stay around 35°C during the day and 25°C at night. On August 3, moderate rain is likely, and the sky is expected to remain overcast. IMD has also warned Gurugram residents to stay cautious as rainfall may affect daily activities and water levels in low-lying areas may rise.

Cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh Trigger Panic and Damage

Three cloudbursts hit Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul valley on Friday, causing floods near Tindi’s Puhre Nala. Additional cloudbursts were reported in Yangla valley and Jispa, forcing many villagers to flee their homes. In Kangra district, heavy rains destroyed seven cattle sheds and two residential houses. Landslides blocked the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway for nearly nine hours near Pandoh in Mandi and Samlaitu in Bilaspur. Hundreds of vehicles were stuck on both sides of the road as emergency workers worked to clear the debris. Rescue efforts and road clearing operations are ongoing.

Ganga Breaches Warning Level in Varanasi, Floods Hit Prayagraj

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in six districts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Rudraprayag, Nainital, and Bageshwar. In Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi is witnessing a rise in water levels as the Ganga river has crossed the warning mark and entered the Ganga gate of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Boats have been seen navigating through some narrow city lanes. In Prayagraj, both the Ganga and Yamuna rivers are flowing just below the danger level. Floodwaters have affected 14 localities in the city and 44 villages nearby.

Must Read: Kulgam Encounter: One Terrorist Killed, Search Operation Ongoing