Kulgam Encounter: One Terrorist Killed, Search Operation Ongoing

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir killed one terrorist during an encounter in the Akhal forest area of Devsar locality in Kulgam district on Friday. Officials confirmed that the joint operation involved the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), Indian Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The teams launched the operation based on intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the dense forest. The cordon and search mission started Friday evening and turned into a gunfight when militants opened fire. The encounter is still underway, with more terrorists believed to be trapped.

Gunfight Breaks Out After Search Operation Begins

The operation began when security personnel cordoned off the Akhal forest area following inputs about terrorist movement. Militants opened fire at the joint forces, triggering a fierce exchange. Security forces immediately retaliated and killed one terrorist.

According to initial reports, two more terrorists are hiding in the forest and remain engaged in the ongoing encounter. Authorities have tightened the cordon and are continuing their search operations. The operation entered its second day as forces pushed deeper into the forested terrain, scanning every section for possible threats or militant hideouts.

Part of Operation Mahadev: Major Anti-Terror Push

This encounter in Kulgam is part of Operation Mahadev, a larger counterterrorism campaign currently active in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier this week, security forces killed three terrorists linked to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed Parliament that the killed terrorists were senior operatives of the Pakistan-based banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba. He named one of them, Suleiman, as the main conspirator behind the Pahalgam incident. The government has directed all forces to work in close coordination and eliminate every threat posed by terrorist groups in the region.

Recent Anti-Terror Ops: Infiltration Foiled at LoC

Security agencies across Jammu and Kashmir have intensified counter-terror operations in recent weeks. Just before the Kulgam encounter, Indian forces foiled a major infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

The attempt took place in the Kalsian-Gulpur area where troops killed two terrorists trying to enter Indian territory. Authorities stated that both individuals were armed and prepared for a planned attack. This infiltration attempt was one of several detected and stopped this month as part of the region-wide alert on border movements.

Landmine Blast Kills Indian Soldier in Separate Incident

In a separate incident, Indian Army Agniveer Lalit Kumar lost his life due to a landmine explosion on July 25. The explosion took place during a patrol mission in the Krishna Ghati sector near the LoC. Army officials stated that he was part of a routine border security operation when the blast occurred. The Indian Army paid tribute to the fallen soldier, recognising his sacrifice. July has seen a slight increase in violence compared to June, which recorded two terrorist deaths but no civilian or security casualties.

Government Continues Strong Measures Against Terrorism

The Indian government has directed all forces to maintain a strong stance against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Ongoing operations like the one in Kulgam reflect the government’s commitment to peace and national security. Forces have deployed advanced surveillance and intelligence systems to track militant movement and prevent attacks.

Officials stated that they are taking all necessary steps to protect civilians during operations. As the Kulgam operation continues, authorities confirmed that efforts will not stop until all remaining terrorists are neutralised.

