ECI In Bihar Releases 1st Draft Of Voter List, Removes Over 65 Lakh Voters

The Election Commission released Bihar’s final electoral roll after a Special Intensive Revision, showing 7.89 crore electors but only 7.24 crore enumeration forms submitted. Opposition parties questioned the process, while the government defended the ECI’s authority.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 2, 2025 08:00:20 IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) released the final electoral roll for Bihar on Friday following a month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. As per the data, the number of registered electors in Bihar stood at 7.89 crore as of June 24, 2025. However, the ECI received only 7.24 crore Enumeration Forms (EFs) during the process. This indicates that 65.64 lakh electors did not submit EFs, and their details were not included in the draft roll. The revision exercise aimed to prepare the state for the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

District-Wise Voter Data Shows Form Discrepancies

The electoral data showed a mismatch between the number of electors and enumeration forms submitted across several districts. In Patna, the ECI registered 50.47 lakh voters but received only 46.51 lakh forms. Gaya district had 31.47 lakh electors, with 29.01 lakh forms submitted. Similarly, Sitamarhi had 26.27 lakh voters, but only 23.82 lakh forms were received. In Araria, 19.24 lakh forms were received out of 20.82 lakh electors. Purnia showed 22.68 lakh voters and 19.94 lakh forms submitted. These figures highlight significant gaps in form submission across multiple districts.

Other Major Districts Show Similar Gaps

The ECI also reported similar data from other regions. Darbhanga had 30.03 lakh electors, but the commission received only 27.99 lakh forms. In Siwan, 26.09 lakh voters were registered, while 23.87 lakh forms were submitted. Vaishali recorded 26.74 lakh electors and 24.48 lakh EFs. Begusarai had 22.45 lakh electors with 20.77 lakh forms received. In Jamui, the number of electors was 13.40 lakh, and the ECI received 12.48 lakh forms. These statistics form a crucial part of the state’s voter verification before the assembly polls.

SIR Drive Process and Deadline for Objections

The Special Intensive Revision in Bihar began in June 2025. During this drive, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) distributed enumeration forms to voters. Citizens had to fill in the forms, provide proof of identity, and return them with their signatures. The submission deadline concluded on July 25. However, the ECI has allowed voters until September 1 to raise objections or complaints regarding wrongful deletions. This process aims to ensure that the final voter list remains accurate and inclusive for the upcoming elections.

Opposition Questions SIR Drive, Government Responds

The opposition parties raised strong concerns about the SIR exercise, alleging irregularities and demanding a discussion in Parliament.

They criticised the exclusion of lakhs of voters and called for accountability. However, the government defended the ECI, stating that Parliament cannot discuss its administrative decisions. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju cited a previous ruling by former Lok Sabha Speaker Balram Jakhar and said, “This is not the first time the EC is doing it. Whether Parliament can discuss the EC’s administrative work or not is for the Chair to decide in accordance with rules.”

Tags: Bihar SIRECI

