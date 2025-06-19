Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: What Happens Next As Accused Reappear In Shillong Court?

All five accused in the shocking murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi including his wife Sonam and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha will be produced in the District and Sessions Court in Shillong as their eight-day police custody ends today, June 18. Authorities are expected to request a further extension of their custody to advance the investigation.

Background and Current Proceedings

Raja Raghuvanshi, a transport businessman from Indore, was found dead on June 2 in Meghalaya, allegedly killed by three hired assassins during a honeymoon trip with Sonam. The accused Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, Anand Singh Kurmi, Akash Rajput, and Vishal Singh Chauhan were arrested and remanded to eight days’ police custody on June 11.

Today, the Meghalaya police will present all five to the Shillong court and seek to extend custody. This move reflects a critical phase in police efforts to interrogate them and gather more evidence.

Meghalaya Police Expand Investigation to Indore

The operation has expanded beyond Meghalaya. Agents are in Indore now, investigating Sonam’s family members and following up on her missing cell phones.

Police also examining her contact relationships for the past several months, looking for connections or co-conspirators. In the meantime, the information obtained while in police custody has been valuable in outlining the operation, identifying hired killers, and even finding motivations relating to Sonam’s murder.

Caught the Nation’s Attention; Tourism Rules Tightened

Due to the publicity surrounding this murder in Meghalaya, the state immediately altered tourism policy. The Meghalaya government mandated that all homestays and resorts now register tourists on its official tourism app, and the information about every traveler is now stored digitally.

This new protocol aims to improve tourist tracking and support investigations ensuring better oversight in the wake of the sensational crime.

Inner Line Permit Debate Reignited

Following the murder, the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO) revived calls for the Inner Line Permit (ILP). CoMSO leader Donboklang Kharlingdoh reminded that the Meghalaya Assembly passed an ILP resolution in 2019, but it awaits Centre approval.

CoMSO argues that the ILP could have prevented entry of suspicious persons, making it harder for them to commit crimes in the state.

Strengthened Security Through MRSSA 2016

In response to the murder, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma chaired a cabinet meeting on June 13, reviewing the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2016.

The meeting concluded with directives to enhance the law, facilitating better screening and tracking of visitors deemed suspicious. Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh emphasized: “The safety of local citizens is paramount. We will not compromise at any level.”

Inner Line Permit: What It Is & How It Works

The ILP is a travel document required to enter protected areas of North East India, implemented since the British era in 1873. The permit system allows authorities to manage the number of tourists and the duration and purpose of their stay. The ILP is currently used in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and in certain regions of Sikkim. An ILP just requires a simple application usually online and requires no fee and just asks basic details of travel plans and identity proof.

Today’s Court Hearing in Shillong

As the custody ends today, the decision of the court in Shillong is whether the five accused stay in police custody or are remanded into judicial custody. The police of Meghalaya applied for an extension of the custody as they would like to conduct additional interrogations, analysis of Sonam’s data from his mobile phone and evidence from Meghalaya and Indore.

What Happens Next After Custody Decision?

If custody is extended, police will continue:

Detailed questioning of Sonam, Raj, and the hired killers.

Forensic examination of recovered data and devices.

Interrogations in Indore of family members.

Building fuller understanding of motive and conspiracy.

If custody is denied, the accused may move to judicial custody, or petitions might be filed for bail. Police will then face a deadline to conclude investigations before submitting a charge sheet to court, outlining:

Detailed witness statements and evidence.

Forensic analyses.

Mobile call records and travel data.

Financial trails and motive links.

Investigation at a Critical Juncture

The production of all accused before the Shillong District and Sessions Court marks a crucial turning point. With police seeking extended custody and major policy shifts underway in Meghalaya, this murder case is revealing layers from personal betrayal in a honeymoon to broader implications for tourism regulation, security checks, and legal reforms.

As India watches closely, today’s decisions in Shillong will determine whether the accused remain in custody and how rapidly the case progresses toward prosecution. The coming days are likely to shape not only the fate of those accused but also reform trajectories for state-level tourism security and cross-border movement via the ILP.

