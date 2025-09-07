LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Rajasthan Govt announces Rs 5 crore aid for disaster-hit Uttarakhand

Rajasthan Govt announces Rs 5 crore aid for disaster-hit Uttarakhand

Rajasthan Govt announces Rs 5 crore aid for disaster-hit Uttarakhand

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 20:08:09 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 7 (ANI): In view of the natural disaster situation in Uttarakhand, the Government of Rajasthan has extended financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to the Government of Uttarakhand.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, “this aid will be utilised for immediate relief and rehabilitation efforts in the disaster-affected areas of the state.”

In a letter addressed to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed deep condolences over the tragic circumstances, stating, “In this difficult time of natural calamity, we consider the suffering of the people of Uttarakhand as our own.”

He further added that the people of Rajasthan stand shoulder to shoulder with their brothers and sisters in Uttarakhand during this crisis. He also expressed confidence that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the rehabilitation and reconstruction work will be completed at the earliest.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has conveyed his gratitude to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and the Government of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, work to open the Nandanagar-Nandprayag road, which was blocked in Chamoli district, is underway, police said.

In a post on X, the Chamoli Police said, “Traffic update – The work of opening the Nandanagar-Nandprayag road, which was blocked in Chamoli district, is underway. The rest of the Badrinath National Highway is open for traffic.”

On Saturday, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami assured speedy relief and rehabilitation measures for disaster-hit Pausari village and nearby areas, stressing that the government is prioritising restoration of washed-away bridges, damaged roads, and disrupted electricity and water supply, while also planning necessary displacement measures.

Speaking to media persons, CM Dhami said, “The people affected by the disaster in Pausari village and the surrounding villages have also raised their concerns, including the issue of displacement, and we have already planned for it. Where displacement is necessary, we will work on it. Currently, our primary focus is on restoring the bridges that have been washed away in this area, repairing the damaged roads, addressing the lack of electricity, and resolving the water supply issues. We are working to address all these.”

“Every district in the state is affected by the disaster, and there has been significant damage. After assessing everything, we will take swift action. Once the rains subside, we will work on a war footing,” he said. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bhajan-lal-sharmapushkar singh dhamirajasthanuttarakhand

RELATED News

Recognising Palestine will push Israel to make unilateral decisions: Israeli FM
Ganga Aarti performed early in Haridwar temples as Sutak period begins ahead of complete lunar eclipse
Delhi Dispatches Relief Aid to Punjab; CM Rekha Gupta Pledges Support Amid Flood Crisis
"EC is working as extension of BJP": alleges Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad
India’s Defence Might Evident Through Op Sindoor, Says LG Sinha

LATEST NEWS

Sri Lanka Win Series Against Zimbabwe; Knocks Off 192 in Under 18 Overs – THIS Batter Played a Blinder
"I'll always cherish Shah Rukh's words": Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan were first choices for 'Nayak', Anil Kapoor gives a shout out
Situation under control in Ludhiana district amid severe flood in Punjab: Authorities
414-5 in 50 Overs: England Batters Breath Fire in Southampton as South Africa Wilt!
Punjab: Police apprehend Gangster Goldy Brar's associate with five pistols, ten live cartridges
Lunar Eclipse 2025 marks "good time for charity", astrologer suggests
Himachal Pradesh monsoon toll rises to 366; 203 rain-related, 163 in road accidents: SDMA
"Undergoing training for action scenes": Sharvari offers glimpse into preparations for 'Alpha'
Rajasthan Govt announces Rs 5 crore aid for disaster-hit Uttarakhand
Watch: Indian Woman Caught Red-Handed While Shoplifting in US! Netizens Say – Deport Her
Rajasthan Govt announces Rs 5 crore aid for disaster-hit Uttarakhand

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajasthan Govt announces Rs 5 crore aid for disaster-hit Uttarakhand

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajasthan Govt announces Rs 5 crore aid for disaster-hit Uttarakhand
Rajasthan Govt announces Rs 5 crore aid for disaster-hit Uttarakhand
Rajasthan Govt announces Rs 5 crore aid for disaster-hit Uttarakhand
Rajasthan Govt announces Rs 5 crore aid for disaster-hit Uttarakhand

QUICK LINKS